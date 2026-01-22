Nintendo shows off Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park and more

Phew… Nintendo Switch 2 owners who are looking for the super deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder experience, the wait won’t be all that much longer as Nintendo has confirmed a March 26th, 2026 release date for the enhanced title.

Dubbed the super-long “Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park”, the Switch 2 release will be very much content complete and also include a new Bellabel Park area, new co-op and competitive gameplay, new amiibo figures, an Assist mode, a new Toad Brigade Training Camp challenge mode and a lot more.

But wait, there’s more. Nintendo is also releasing a cute Super Mario Bros. Wonder Talking Flower product that will, uhh, talk at the press of a button and provide useful information such as time of day and temperature, and can be set as a bedtime alarm and whatnot.

See all of that below in screens, product shots and the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park video.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park — What’s on the Way



Even more fun is coming to the Flower Kingdom! Whether you’re looking for new ways to play together or new content to enjoy on your own, you’ll find it when the Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park game arrives on the Nintendo Switch 2 system March 26. Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park brings new co-op and competitive gameplay to the Flower Kingdom, in addition to other new content and enhancements specifically for Nintendo Switch 2. Gather friends and family and visit Bellabel Park, a new area of the Flower Kingdom that features two large plazas filled with attractions. Team up or face off in challenges like Fast Cash: Tip Tap’s Coin Spree where you collect as many gold coins as you can, or Knock ‘em Back: Bubble Blaster where you duke it out and try to survive with the most lives intact. Local Multiplayer Plaza features 17 different types of attractions which you can play with up to three friends on the same system1. The game supports GameShare2 functionality, so if one player has the game, they can share it locally with up to three other players. You can also visit Game Room Plaza which supports online and local wireless play. Here, each player brings their own system to play locally or online3, joining the action on their own screen. Up to 12 friends can compete against one another in Game Room Plaza’s six additional attractions. Other features new to this edition of the game include: Toad Brigade Training Camp – In Bellabel Park, you can also put your skills to the test across a wide variety of challenges set in courses from Super Mario Bros. Wonder. As you progress through the main game, you will have access to even more training courses from across the Flower Kingdom. Complete the trainings on your own or try clearing the objectives with up to three other players to rise through the rankings of the Toad Brigade and aim to become an elite explorer.

– In Bellabel Park, you can also put your skills to the test across a wide variety of challenges set in courses from Super Mario Bros. Wonder. As you progress through the main game, you will have access to even more training courses from across the Flower Kingdom. Complete the trainings on your own or try clearing the objectives with up to three other players to rise through the rankings of the Toad Brigade and aim to become an elite explorer. Assist Mode – New to the Super Mario Bros. Wonder experience? There’s plenty of help here. Turn this on while you play the courses and you’ll have the opportunity to recover quickly from unexpected falls into pits without losing a life or avoid taking damage no matter which character you play as. No pressure, all play!

– New to the Super Mario Bros. Wonder experience? There’s plenty of help here. Turn this on while you play the courses and you’ll have the opportunity to recover quickly from unexpected falls into pits without losing a life or avoid taking damage no matter which character you play as. No pressure, all play! Familiar Friends – This new edition brings none other than Rosalina herself to the Flower Kingdom for the first time! And she’s not alone – Co-Star Luma is also along for the ride as an assist character, available when at least two people are playing together. Luma won’t take damage but can help other players out by spinning to defeat enemies and gather coins in the courses. You can even control Luma using the Nintendo Switch 2 mouse control functionality!

– This new edition brings none other than Rosalina herself to the Flower Kingdom for the first time! And she’s not alone – Co-Star Luma is also along for the ride as an assist character, available when at least two people are playing together. Luma won’t take damage but can help other players out by spinning to defeat enemies and gather coins in the courses. You can even control Luma using the Nintendo Switch 2 mouse control functionality! And Mischievous Enemies – While Rosalina and Luma are welcome guests, you may feel differently about the Koopalings, who (of course) arrive to add a bit of chaos. After treasure hidden inside Bellabel Park is stolen by the seven Koopalings, they all flee to various worlds across the Flower Kingdom. Keep an eye out because if you stumble upon one, you’ll now have to enter their course and engage in battle with them! These new features and more are available when Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park launches on March 26. If you already have the original Super Mario Bros. Wonder game and Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll be able to access the new content by purchasing an upgrade pack4. Pre-orders for the Super Mario Bros. Wonder upgrade pack begin today on My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2. Launching alongside the Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park game on March 26 are three new amiibo5. Elephant Mario, Poplin & Prince Florian and Captain Toad & Talking Flower are all coming to join the fun! And speaking of Talking Flower, you’ll soon be able to bring the loquacious blossom home in real life. Leave it to speak freely or press the button to make it talk immediately – press the button often and it might even say something special! You can also set a wake-up time for your chatty friend to greet you or a bedtime reminder and it will make sure you know it’s time to tuck in. It will also pay attention to the time of day and temperature and won’t be shy about letting you know the details. Add a little fun to your day with Talking Flower when it launches at Nintendo NEW YORK, Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO, My Nintendo Store and select retailers on March 12. Pre-purchase for Talking Flower begins today on My Nintendo Store and will begin soon at select retailers. 1 Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately. 2 Nintendo Switch 2 system must initiate GameShare session. Users who receive software via GameShare can only play the software during the session in which it was shared. Shared game will not be playable after the session ends. 3 Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/purchase-terms/ 4 Full version of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game required to use this content. Sold separately. For details, visit support.nintendo.com/switch2/upgradepack 5 amiibo sold separately. Visit amiibo.com for details on amiibo functionality.