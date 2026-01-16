Nintendo eShop Update – Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Switch 2 Edition, The Rumble Fish 2, DQ VII Reimagined demo

There’s a heck of a lot of new games hitting the eShop this week, especially as compared to last week’s slim pickings, with the highlight of this week possibly being the Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Otherwise there’s a well-rounded selection of titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including quite a few Switch 2 Editions such as The Rumble Fish 2, BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE, MIO: Memories in Orbit, Overrogue and The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon. Regular Switch owners have more than a few new releases as well including The Muder Hotel, Voxel Panic, Mighty Arms and more.
For those who don’t want to spend a thing, there’s a free DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined demo and a EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 trial to check out too.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Welcome (or welcome back) to your personal island paradise – now enhanced for the Nintendo Switch 2 system! Enjoy improved graphics with enhanced resolution, Joy-Con 2 mouse control support, and a megaphone that lets you call for your residents by using the system’s built-in microphone. Plus, if you and your friends all have the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, you can share your island in 12-player sessions online1, including GameChat2 and CameraPlay3 support. Also available now is the free update for all Animal Crossing: New Horizons players! Visit the new resort hotel run by Kap’n’s family, build a collaborative dreamscape with friends online on Slumber Island, collect new themed items and more. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game and free update are available today.
- Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics:
- Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance – Follow Ike and his colorful band of soldiers-for-hire as a grand drama unfolds around them in this installment of the Fire Emblem series, originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2005. Fully-voiced cutscenes and 3D maps accompany the return of the brutal battle system where your units are gone for good if they fall in a fight! Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance is now available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on Nintendo Switch 2.
Demos:
- DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined – Rediscover a tale of plucky companions brimming with joy and heartbreak as you discover the truth behind why your kingdom is the only remaining island in the world. Featuring a new art style that blends diorama visuals with iconic character designs, a streamlined main story, Moonlighting system that allows two vocations to be equipped at once, and more. Experience a timeless classic in a whole new way when DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Feb. 5. Pre-purchase to receive an in-game costume for the Hero along with helpful items for the journey ahead. You can also try out a free demo of the game ahead of its launch – available on Nintendo eShop now!
Pre-orders:
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – Step into the reimagined world of a beloved RPG classic with the award-winning FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE, a retelling of the original story of FINAL FANTASY VII up to the escape from Midgar. Blending real-time action with strategic command in a hybrid battle system, you’ll join Cloud, a former SOLDIER wielding the iconic Buster Sword, as he takes on a mission that escalates into a struggle that will decide the planet’s future. Also included is FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, a side story starring Yuffie Kisaragi that offers a fresh perspective parallel to Cloud’s journey. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on Jan. 22. Pre-order the early purchase edition to pre-load the game as soon as it’s released.
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS – Play as a nameless hero as you fight fiercely, making bold choices to restore peace and shape history in this tactical action game set during China’s Three Kingdoms period. With the most intense combat and largest armies in Dynasty Warriors history, your choices will influence the story and could alter historical events. With the paid DLC4 launching alongside the game, you can choose a different path and experience new developments that weren’t in the main story. DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS advances to the front line on Nintendo Switch 2 Jan. 22. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Game Trials:
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 – Score a touchdown with this new Game Trial featuring EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26! Nintendo Switch Online members can access the free Game Trial period starting today at 10 a.m. PT until Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you decide to purchase the game during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress. Additionally, Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points5 by participating. As an added bonus, you can purchase EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 for 60% off until Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Activities:
- Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC Event – Freeze Break – It’s just about time to dive into the next monthly limited-time event in the DK Island + Emerald Rush paid DLC for the Donkey Kong Bananza game! During the “Freeze Break” event, you’ll breeze through the frosty terrain of Freezer Layer for a chance to collect statues of Lord Fredrik and Tucks, who previously appeared in the Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze game for the Wii U system. This event will take place from Jan. 20 at 12 a.m. PT to Jan. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nintendo Music:
- Songs to Rally the Spirit – Prepare to take your place among the Greil Mercenaries with the Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance soundtrack – now available on Nintendo Music6. Relive memorable moments on the journey to restore peace to Tellius with tracks including “Ike’s Resolution,” “Against the Black Knight” and “Life Returns.” For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
- Nautical Notes – Set sail for new tunes from Shipshape Island, because the soundtrack from the Mario & Luigi: Brothership game is now available on Nintendo Music! Sink into dynamic tracks from the Nintendo Switch title, like “Brothership!” and “The Power of Bonds.”
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Supercharge Sale – Boost your gaming collection during the Supercharge Sale! Rev up your fun with great deals on a variety of digital games for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. These electric deals last through Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/supercharge-sale/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- MIO: Memories in Orbit – Available Jan. 20
- Overrogue: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon
- The Rumble Fish 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Available Jan. 21
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives TOUCHDOWN FEVER
- Axis Football 2026
- Battle Puzzle 2048 – Queens of the Abyss
- Big Game Bundle 10-in-1
- Bunninjutsu
- CASSETTE BOY
- City Bus Simulator – Available Jan. 20
- Cup Heroes: Handful Bundle – Available Jan. 17
- DEATH FOREST REMAKE
- Dirt Racing Bundle WildTrax & Rally – Available Jan. 16
- Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle
- Driving World Collection
- Earnest Evans Collection – Available Jan. 16
- EGGCONSOLE Mad Rider MSX2
- EmyLiveShow: Demons and Mistresses Tale
- Hextreme Void – Available Jan. 21
- Is it True? Castle True-or-False Quiz
- Jewel Match Solitaire L’Amour
- Kick it to Stickman
- Magical Magic World – Available Jan. 17
- Mighty Arms – Available Jan. 16
- Milo’s Dream – Available Jan. 16
- Moto Championship 26
- Mr. Whiskers Bubbles
- My Little Haven
- Nature Escapes 5 Collector’s Edition
- Popper Lands Colony
- Real Truck Simulator USA & Ultimate 4×4 Offroad & Real Car Driving Simulator Bundle
- Storm Chasing Sim 2025 – Tornado Hunter
- Stray of Lostcat
- Super Chipflake Ü: Quest for the Uncooked Schnitzel – Available Jan. 19
- Super Princess & Puzzle Collection: 18 Games in 1
- Tenshinouta: The Angel’s Verse
- Tenshi no Uta: The Angel Verse II: The Fallen Angel
- The End of the Beginning of Courage, Reasoning, and Seaweed 10
- The Lab – Escape Room – Available Jan. 16
- The Murder Hotel
- Voxel Panic
- Wall Of Insanity 2 – Available Jan. 20
- Word Quest Fantasy
