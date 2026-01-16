Nintendo eShop Update – Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Switch 2 Edition, The Rumble Fish 2, DQ VII Reimagined demo



There’s a heck of a lot of new games hitting the eShop this week, especially as compared to last week’s slim pickings, with the highlight of this week possibly being the Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Otherwise there’s a well-rounded selection of titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including quite a few Switch 2 Editions such as The Rumble Fish 2, BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE, MIO: Memories in Orbit, Overrogue and The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon. Regular Switch owners have more than a few new releases as well including The Muder Hotel, Voxel Panic, Mighty Arms and more.

For those who don’t want to spend a thing, there’s a free DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined demo and a EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 trial to check out too.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.