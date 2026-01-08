Nintendo eShop Update – Suika Game Planet, Tomba! Special Edition, Tetris 99 51st MAXIMUS CUP

There’s a… fairly slim selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including Suika Game Planet, Tomba! Special Edition, Arcade Archives 2 SPACE INVADERS PART II, and a handful of others. But for those hardcore competitive Tetris 99 players there’s the Tetris 99 51st MAXIMUS CUP to jump into! Oh and there’s a Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the queue as well.
Activities:
- Tetris® 99 51st MAXIMUS CUP – Welcome back, neighbor! Some friendly familiar faces from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game are popping up in the Tetris® 99 game for its 51st MAXIMUS CUP event! Nintendo Switch Online1 members playing the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period can collect 100 event points to unlock a new theme featuring art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the updated content in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Tetris 99 51st MAXIMUS CUP event will run from Jan. 8 at 11 p.m. PT to Jan. 12 at 10:59 p.m. PT. Also, don’t forget that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will receive a brand-new update on Jan. 15!
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Planet of Mine MasterMine Edition – Available Jan. 13
- AAA Games Ultimate Collection
- Adventure Reborn
- BattleTanks – Animal Wars – Available Jan. 14
- Best of Upscale Studio Bundle: 5 in 1
- Big Hops – Available Jan. 12
- Biplanes – Available Jan. 12
- Blablublas Battle Royale Shooter
- Clothing Store Simulator
- Construction Sim: City and Road Builder
- Crayon Animal
- Direction Quad – Available Jan. 14
- Dunkirk – The Forgotten Soldier – Available Jan. 10
- Geo IQ World Master
- Go Kart Island – Available Jan. 9
- Gray War Conflict
- Hero Seekers
- Hidden Cats in Istanbul
- I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival
- Jelly & Toast – Available Jan. 9
- Lovely Spot the Difference Fantasy Edition
- Mist
- Mom Life Simulator
- Need for Race Street King & Formula Auto Sport Racing Pack
- Owlen and the Spirits of the Past
- Pin Strike 2
- Pool & Snooker Fever: 2 in 1 Bundle – Available Jan. 9
- Pursuit
- Sheriff Park Ranger – Available Jan. 13
- Speedster’s Collection
- SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In The Americas
- Sugoroku New Year’s Party
- Temirana: The Lucky Princess and the Tragic Knights – Available Jan. 13
- Tile Jong
- ULTIMATE BATTLE SIMULATOR
- Van Life: Home Simulator
- Wander Scoop
- Whiskers Warehouse – Logic Puzzle Game
- Zumba – Marble Candy Rush
