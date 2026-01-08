Nintendo eShop Update – Suika Game Planet, Tomba! Special Edition, Tetris 99 51st MAXIMUS CUP

There’s a… fairly slim selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including Suika Game Planet, Tomba! Special Edition,  Arcade Archives 2 SPACE INVADERS PART II, and a handful of others.  But for  those hardcore competitive Tetris 99 players there’s the Tetris 99 51st MAXIMUS CUP to jump into!  Oh and there’s a Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the queue as well.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Activities:

  • Tetris® 99 51st MAXIMUS CUP – Welcome back, neighbor! Some friendly familiar faces from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game are popping up in the Tetris® 99 game for its 51st MAXIMUS CUP event! Nintendo Switch Online1 members playing the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period can collect 100 event points to unlock a new theme featuring art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the updated content in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Tetris 99 51st MAXIMUS CUP event will run from Jan. 8 at 11 p.m. PT to Jan. 12 at 10:59 p.m. PT. Also, don’t forget that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will receive a brand-new update on Jan. 15!

Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:

Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

