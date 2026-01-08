Nintendo eShop Update – Suika Game Planet, Tomba! Special Edition, Tetris 99 51st MAXIMUS CUP

There’s a… fairly slim selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including Suika Game Planet, Tomba! Special Edition, Arcade Archives 2 SPACE INVADERS PART II, and a handful of others. But for those hardcore competitive Tetris 99 players there’s the Tetris 99 51st MAXIMUS CUP to jump into! Oh and there’s a Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the queue as well.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.