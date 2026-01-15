Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves reveals its second season!

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves heralded the return of SNK’s most prolific franchises and today the company revealed that updates to the title will continue as they revealed the game’s second season, set to begin next week January 22nd.

This sophomore season will bring back two sets of brothers. The first set being the Kim Brothers as the younger of Kim Kaphwan’s sons Kim Jae Hoon leads off season. The other set being the step-brothers of Geese Howard and Wolfgang Krauser (yes, they share the same father). Geese will be back in his ephemeral “Nightmare Geese” form and Krauser whose death was extremely exaggerated returns with a more aged look. Blue Mary, who appears in the background of several characters’ stories makes her playable debut as the 3rd character to be released in this season, wedged between the step brothers. This season also packs 2 additional characters that will be revealed at a later date…although SNK did show their hand with this tease trailer with fans speculating that Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star will take up one of these slots.

In addition to the character releases, season two will also have a balance patch set to make sweeping chances to existing characters and mechanics. While season one was offered as part of the base title, we do not know how much will season two cost, but given it is kicking off next week we’ll find out sooner than later.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is available now PC, Xbox Series X and the PlayStation platform.

FATAL FURY: CotW | Season 2 Announcement Trailer



