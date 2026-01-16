Capcom showcases what makes Resident Evil Requiem the “most immersive mainline entry yet”

It’s the new year, so Capcom is pretty sure that fans are excited to learn, see and hear more about the latest and greatest Resident Evil title, Resident Evil Requiem! Sure, the event from yesterday was titled “Resident Evil Showcase”, but it was 100% Requiem focused, and the company didn’t leave much out of the presentation.

Described as “the most immersive mainline entry yet” by Capcom, we got a look at a number of story beats, gameplay mechanics, lots-o-zombies, characters, crossover promotions and a lot more during the event.

See a variety of fresh screens, some Hamilton watch collaboration shots, figure collection product photos, info for the upcoming special Resident Evil Symphony of Legacy orchestral performance events for Japan, North America and Europe, and the event video itself below.

Stay tuned for Resident Evil Requiem for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC on February 27th, 2026. Pre-order the Amazon Exclusive Edition over here, or check out other retailers as well.

Resident Evil Requiem – Showcase screens:

Resident Evil Requiem – Hamilton Watch collaboration shots:

Resident Evil Requiem – Figure Collection:



Resident Evil Showcase | January 15, 2026:



Resident Evil Showcase | January 15, 2026

Gameplay & Story

FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft and Legendary DSO agent Leon Kennedy star as the dual protagonists of Resident Evil Requiem, offering players a unique combination of death-defying action and spine-tingling survival horror. As revealed previously, both protagonists will be playable in first-person perspective for deeper immersion, and third-person perspective for more dynamic action, swappable at any point during the game. Leon Kennedy : Leon, experienced in both hand-to-hand combat and firearms, is investigating a series of suspicious deaths. While navigating this deadly situation, he’s able to wield a variety of weapons and execute close-quarters combat maneuvers with the all-new hatchet. Perfect Leon’s skills as you time your moves to parry enemy attacks, turn the tables as you attack with a chainsaw seized from an enemy, and pull off exhilarating finishing moves to deliver the final blow.

: Leon, experienced in both hand-to-hand combat and firearms, is investigating a series of suspicious deaths. While navigating this deadly situation, he’s able to wield a variety of weapons and execute close-quarters combat maneuvers with the all-new hatchet. Perfect Leon’s skills as you time your moves to parry enemy attacks, turn the tables as you attack with a chainsaw seized from an enemy, and pull off exhilarating finishing moves to deliver the final blow. Grace Ashcroft : Grace begins her survival journey in a sanatorium overrun with zombies, requiring fierce judgement when deciding which enemies to fight and which to avoid. Limited resources and carrying capacity force the player to make critical decisions that can mean life or death. Acquiring a special device allows Grace to craft vital items using infected blood, unlocking the opportunity to diversify your attack strategies. The Requiem assault revolver, a special nod to the game’s name, is a custom gun boasting immense power and will likely be your last resort for survival. With limited ammo, will you use it right away or save your ammo for the horrors ahead?

: Grace begins her survival journey in a sanatorium overrun with zombies, requiring fierce judgement when deciding which enemies to fight and which to avoid. Limited resources and carrying capacity force the player to make critical decisions that can mean life or death. Acquiring a special device allows Grace to craft vital items using infected blood, unlocking the opportunity to diversify your attack strategies. The Requiem assault revolver, a special nod to the game’s name, is a custom gun boasting immense power and will likely be your last resort for survival. With limited ammo, will you use it right away or save your ammo for the horrors ahead? Zombies : The zombies in this game have lost their minds, however some seem fixated on actions from their lives before death. A chef obsessed with cooking, a singer who keeps singing, a janitor who polishes mirrors endlessly…Could you exploit their behaviors to outmaneuver them?

: The zombies in this game have lost their minds, however some seem fixated on actions from their lives before death. A chef obsessed with cooking, a singer who keeps singing, a janitor who polishes mirrors endlessly…Could you exploit their behaviors to outmaneuver them? Elpis : Elpis is the keyword that connects everything: the death of Grace’s mother, Alyssa Ashcroft; Grace’s own past; and the story connected to Leon. It’s up to you, the player, to unravel the mystery that leads to the truth behind the events depicted in Resident Evil Requiem.

: Elpis is the keyword that connects everything: the death of Grace’s mother, Alyssa Ashcroft; Grace’s own past; and the story connected to Leon. It’s up to you, the player, to unravel the mystery that leads to the truth behind the events depicted in Resident Evil Requiem. Difficulty: Players can choose from multiple difficulties when experiencing the horror and action. Casual offers aim assist, plus more forgiving player health and enemy durability. Standard (Classic) heightens the tension, requiring Ink Ribbons for each save while playing as Grace, demanding strategy not only in resource management but also when to save. Platforms & Technology

Alongside PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch™ 2, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Epic Games Store, Resident Evil Requiem will also release on GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, all starting the same day on February 27, 2026. Those who purchase Resident Evil Requiem on Steam or Epic Games Store will be able to play even on PCs with more casual specs through GeForce NOW. In addition, through mobile devices and televisions that support GeForce NOW, you can enjoy Resident Evil Requiem wherever you are. A separate GeForce NOW membership subscription is required. Resident Evil Requiem is also being optimized for a wide range of PCs ahead of its worldwide release, with high-spec PC players able to enjoy additional cutting-edge technology from NVIDIA, with DLSS 4 and path-traced effects that accelerate performance and enhance image quality. Collaborations

It’s time to unveil an extraordinary collaboration with the historic watch company Hamilton which has intricately designed two dazzling watch models that replicate those worn by Leon and Grace in-game in stunning detail. The Khaki Field Auto Chrono (Leon) and the Pan Europ Automatic (Grace) can be purchased starting on Friday, February 27, the same day Resident Evil Requiem launches, and are extremely limited with only 2,000 units available worldwide. And racing to the finish line is the lightning fast collaboration with Porsche, the automaker that has captivated car enthusiasts worldwide for decades. A one-of-a-kind Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT has been created with complex 3D printing technology, perfectly customizing the vehicle to fit into the game’s distinctly dark world. Designed around the core themes of performance and survival, this custom SUV appears in the game as Leon’s vehicle – a legendary ride for a legendary character. Additional Announcements

Even more announcements and details revealed in the Resident Evil Showcase include: Grace & Leon Figures : The release of 1/6 scale figures of Grace and Leon will be available for purchase this fall, with various display options as individual pieces or combined as a set. These figures also match those produced in prior Collector’s Editions, creating a quintessential collection when placed together.

: The release of 1/6 scale figures of Grace and Leon will be available for purchase this fall, with various display options as individual pieces or combined as a set. These figures also match those produced in prior Collector’s Editions, creating a quintessential collection when placed together. 30th Anniversary: Celebrate 30 years of Resident Evil with special Resident Evil Symphony of Legacy orchestral performances across Japan, North America and Europe later this year. Stay tuned for more information. And as a reminder… Two Epic Editions – Resident Evil Requiem will be available in both Standard and Deluxe editions, with the Deluxe edition featuring the same base game as the Standard edition, plus an exclusive pack of five costumes, four weapon skins, two screen filters, two charms, and more!

– Resident Evil Requiem will be available in both Standard and Deluxe editions, with the Deluxe edition featuring the same base game as the Standard edition, plus an exclusive pack of five costumes, four weapon skins, two screen filters, two charms, and more! Special Pre-Order Bonus : Pre-orders are available now, and all pre-orders will receive Grace’s gritty costume “Apocalypse” as a bonus.

: Pre-orders are available now, and all pre-orders will receive Grace’s gritty costume “Apocalypse” as a bonus. Switch Things Up : Resident Evil™ 7 biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil™ Village Gold Edition will also release on Nintendo Switch 2 the same day that Resident Evil Requiem drops, featuring post-story scenarios and extra game modes. Grab the full bundle with the Resident Evil Generation Pack, exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, featuring Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and the all-new Resident Evil Requiem.

: Resident Evil™ 7 biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil™ Village Gold Edition will also release on Nintendo Switch 2 the same day that Resident Evil Requiem drops, featuring post-story scenarios and extra game modes. Grab the full bundle with the Resident Evil Generation Pack, exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, featuring Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and the all-new Resident Evil Requiem. Flaunt Your Fandom in Fortnite! – In celebration of Capcom’s introduction into the Epic Games Store, players who purchase Resident Evil Requiem via Epic Games Store will receive special Resident Evil-themed collaboration items in Fortnite like the Grace outfit! We’ll have more details to share soon.

– In celebration of Capcom’s introduction into the Epic Games Store, players who purchase Resident Evil Requiem via Epic Games Store will receive special Resident Evil-themed collaboration items in Fortnite like the Grace outfit! We’ll have more details to share soon. Play Like a Pro! – The special edition Resident Evil Requiem Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller featuring designs from the game and styled in gunmetal-inspired black will be available from Nintendo on launch day.

– The special edition Resident Evil Requiem Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller featuring designs from the game and styled in gunmetal-inspired black will be available from Nintendo on launch day. First-Ever Resident Evil Amiibo – Grace from Resident Evil Requiem will become the first-ever Resident Evil amiibo, available starting in Summer 2026.

– Grace from Resident Evil Requiem will become the first-ever Resident Evil amiibo, available starting in Summer 2026. Nerves of Steel: Experience Resident Evil Requiem like never before with the Premium Steelbook Edition featuring the full game, Deluxe Edition contents, and a limited-edition lenticular card exclusive to this release. Available while supplies last. The action and horror don’t stop here. Stay tuned for even more thrilling Resident Evil Requiem announcements in the lead up to launch!