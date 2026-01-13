Check out your personalized 2025 Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 Year in Review stats right now

It’s that time of year again! Nintendo has whipped up their personalized portal that will show off all of your Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 gaming accomplishments and statistics for the year.

As usual, there’s some fun breakdowns and data to share with friends/family/rivals including top played games, genres, total playtime, month by month stats and more. Hop on over to the site right here: https://year-in-review.nintendo.com.



It’s time to look back at the games you’ve played on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems in 2025 with your Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2025. Visit the Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2025 website1 to see your personalized statistics and relive some of your favorite gaming memories from the past year. See your top played games, learn what your “go-to” genre was, tally up your total playtime across the year, discover your busiest gaming month and more – you can even select your favorite game of the year from the ones you’ve played. That’s not all: Now you can go back and explore your entire play history with Nintendo Switch, including the day you began playing! Check all your stats then share and compare your recap with others on social media via the official #NintendoSwitch2025 hashtag! 1 The data displayed on this page represents Nintendo Switch activity as of December 31, 2025. Nintendo Account data was collected in accordance with the privacy policy. The contents of this page are only available for a limited time.