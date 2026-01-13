Drop into The Division 2 x Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes crossover event kicking off today

In some cross game and IP synergy, Ubisoft today has kicked off a unique new The Division 2 crossover event which corresponds with the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes expansion release — which is linked to the latest Avatar: Fire and Ash motion picture too.

The event starts today and runs through January 26th, 2025 and will offer players the opportunity to obtain a set of Avatar-themed collaboration rewards including the RDA SecOps Uniform along with Ash Clan Specialization weapon skins. But wait, there’s more The Division 2 Sharpshooter, Gunner and Firewall classes all get themed skins as well, and there will also be Named Caches and Exotic Components to acquire during the event.

See more details and media for the event below!





Celebrate the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes expansion through a special crossover event in The Division 2. Two “Massive” worlds come together in a special crossover event bringing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora into the Division 2. The entire set of collaboration rewards is free and can be earned through the themed Project Chain running from January 13 to January 27. AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA EVENT This special event drops a 7-day Project Chain open to any agent who can access the project system. Each stage leads you to Named enemies throughout the city, turning your daily run into a hunt that becomes more rewarding with each victory. Completing the entire chain grants all four pieces of the RDA SecOps Uniform along with eye catching Specialization weapon skins inspired by the Ash Clan. Sharpshooter, Gunner, and Firewall each get their own themed skin, letting you bring a touch of Pandora straight into your loadout. Along the way, you will also collect Named Caches and Exotic Components. A new project unlocks each day, and all seven need to be finished before January 27. Log in, clear your targets, and claim the crossover gear before it disappears! Take care out there and enjoy the run, agent.