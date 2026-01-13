Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds gets a Switch 2 physical edition release date

We very much enjoyed Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, and even put it on our esteemed Best Games of 2025 list, so we are probably a little bit excited for Nintendo Switch 2 owners to finally get their hands on the physical edition of the title.

Today, SEGA announced that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be available as a physical product on Thursday, March 26, 2026! The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be available physically for players for $69.99 USD and will feature the full base game on cartridge. For more information about the physical release as well as any additional questions, please visit HERE. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available now both digitally and physically on PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC starting at $69.99 USD and on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch- OLED Model, and Nintendo Switch Lite starting at $59.99 USD. The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is also available digitally for players at $69.99 USD.