This isn’t podracing, but you’ll experience plenty of speed in Star Wars: Galactic Racer!

The other Star Wars related announcement The Game Awards will probably feature a lot less lightsabers, but to a portion of the fanbase is a welcome sight. Taking place during the Empire era of Star Wars: Star Wars Galactic Racer, we have you adventuring as a racer named Shade, looking to make something of themselves in the Galactic League, an underground racing organization within the Outer Rim.

It’s funny when you put the words Star Wars and racing, most people seem to think of podracing, the chariot-ish racing that was popularized in the 1st prequel movie, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. However it doesn’t look like any of the crafts featured in reveal trailer resemble the twin engine speed machines, but that didn’t stop the Galactic Racer from closing out with a scene of a male Dug stroking their whisker…could Sebulba be in Galactic Racer? Only time will tell.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is set for a 2026 launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer™ – Official Reveal Trailer



