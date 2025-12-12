Chicago is the latest city to play host to the Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe

Try as they might, but you can’t stop the Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe from setting up shop in another major city in the US! The pop up eatery which first saw its residency in San Diego during 2023’s San Diego Comic Con has re-emerged in sites such as Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Now the Cafe can add a new pin on the map of places it has been as it will be opening a temporary location at Seoul Taco (1422 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622).

Starting on December 20th, Sonic fans and just about anyone can visit the location to enjoy items like Sonic the Hedgehog’s Turbo Chili Dog, Spicy Fried Chicken Knuckles Sandwich, Power-Up Ring Onion Rings and wash down these edibles with drinks such as . the Sonic Boom Lemonade and the Chaos Emerald Refresher. The Chicago location will also feature new items designed Chicago based chef David Choi such as

Knuckles’ Smash Fries with crispy fries topped with smoky beef chili, cheddar cheese and diced onions, and finished with pickled jalapenos.

Shadow’s Eclipse Affogato with vanilla bean ice cream and bold espresso topped with a warm strawberry drizzle.

Scoop-de-Loop Ice Cream Sandwich , decadent blue vanilla ice cream packed between two chocolate chip cookies and rolled in “speed dust” cookie crumble.

For those who want memories that last longer than a digestive cycle, the cafe will offer Chicago-themed Sonic merchandise such as t-shirts, hats and hoodies.

As someone who has visited the inaugural Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe, I have to say it’s worth checking out if you reside in Chicago. It’s a shame I have no real business in the windy city, but I certainly would get a Scoop-de-loop Ice Cream Sandwich. I guess someone else on the team will have to experience it and tell me about it.



The Chicago location of the Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe at 1422 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 is set to open December 20th for an unknown tenure. I’m sure the cafe’s instagram will certainly chronicle its run with plenty of posts.