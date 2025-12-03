The Undertaker joins the Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hallows as the second new Nightfarer

The release of the Elden Ring Nightreign DLC expansion, The Forsaken Hallows, is just around the corner, so FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have dropped off new info for the second new Nightfarer character: The Undertaker. I’m not Stan, so I don’t have anything witty to say to tie back to a certain WWE superstar, but all you need to know is that the Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hallows’ iteration of the Undertaker is an ass-kicking female faith fighter with some darkness piercing moves.

See the character trailer below, and stay tuned for the December 4th, 2025 release for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN The Forsaken Hollows | Undertaker Character Trailer



Cast aside thoughts of mercy.

Let faith be the hammer to purge the darkness festering in our world.

