Eminem takes “kill the past” quite literally in Hitman World of Assassination’s latest Elusive Target event

IO Interactive is currently focusing on 007 First Light, but it seems the developer still has time to make sure the agent that brought them to the dance is still receiving orders. As of December 1st, the Danish developer released a brand new month-long event which invites players to aid Eminem to kill…Slim Shady?

The Hitman World of Assassination series introduced the Elusive Target game type in which users have 1 shot (-ish, there’s ways to restart the mission as long as you don’t hit any of the main objectives) to take out a target. The game mode has seen celebrities take part such as Sean Bean, Gary Cole, Gary Busey, Mads Mikkelsen and Bruce Lee…so the inclusion of the Detroit born Rap Megastar isn’t that strange an addition.

It seems after years of attempting to rid of his Slim Shady alter ego, Eminem has sought professional help in the form of Agent 47. The mission will take you to the GAMA medical facility in the mountains of Hokkaido, Japan where it has been twisted into a cruel playground. Can you plot and execute this mission without being seen? You have until the end of the month to complete this latest Elusive Target.

For those who wish to experience the event even after its end, you can pick up for a limited time the The Eminem vs. Slim Shady Pack. Priced at $4.99, it will grant you access to the “arcade” version of the Elusive Target mission, cosmetics, weapons and I do love this…A Jar of Mom’s Spaghetti Sauce (Long time Hitman WoA fans will know how useful cans of spaghetti sauce is in-game). However don’t dawdle too long as this pack will disappear faster than Eminem’s opponent after a rap battle on January 1st 2026.

Hitman World of Assassination is available now on PC and consoles. The Eminem vs Slim Shady Elusive target event is set to run in-game from December 1st to December 31st 2025.

HITMAN World of Assassination – Eminem vs. Slim Shady Mission screens



HITMAN World of Assassination – Eminem vs. Slim Shady Mission Briefing



