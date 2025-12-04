You’ve climbed to the top in Let it Die, now race to the bottom in Let it Die: Inferno!

For a couple of years Supertrick Games’ Let it Die was my morning routine. Every day before work I would clock into the Tower of Barbs hoping to find some good crafting materials in its ever shifting floorplan. After defeating the Four Forcemen, I felt like it was time to finally stop getting onto that escalator to combat haters and the four corporations. The game hasn’t stopped and continues to run today, but it seems Supertrick Games is ready to unleash their next new adventure for us to embark on.

Let it Die: Inferno is the studio’s latest title, taking place in the world of Let it Die, although things aren’t like we know it. Rather than climbing the Tower of Barbs you’re being tasked to explore the depths of Hell’s Gate to recover the artifact “The Eye of the Reaper” which will give its wielder the power to rule the world!. Due to its chaotic nature, any intrepid explorer can only roam its evershifting plains for 15 minutes at a time, so fight or avoid deadly creatures, grab what you can take and get out of there!

While it’s not a free to play title like its predecessor, the game does offer multiple entry points depending how committed you want to be. The base game will cost about $25 USD, the deluxe version which includes several dlc and the ability to create multiplayer rooms will cost $45 USD and for those who want it all you have the Ultimate edition which will net you some quality of life enhancements such as increase weight capacity, additional body types and 1000 Death Metal, the game’s paid currency for you to spend at your leisure.

So what are you waiting for? Get down into Hell’s Gate and get the power to rule the world!

Let it Die: Inferno is available on PC and PlayStation 5.

Let it Die: Inferno – Launch Trailer | PS5 Games



