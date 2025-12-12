The Nitro Deck 2 will give you a new way of controlling your Switch 2

It’s been about 6 months since the Switch 2 hit the scene and fans who relied on CRKD’s Nitro Deck to get the most out of their gaming on the original Switch have been waiting with baited breath to see when a model that is compatible with Nintendo’s newest platform will be revealed. Well wait no longer as CRKD finally revealed the details of the Nitro Deck 2.

To mitigate wear and tear on the analog sticks, CRKD is introducing something called CaptiStick to make sure the dreaded “Joy-Con drift” will never happen on the Nitro Deck 2. A big and welcomed feature is the Nitro Deck 2 will be backwards compatibility, meaning it can be attached to the original and OLED models of the Switch using an adapter, giving the Nitro Deck way more value than other controllers out there.

In terms of when pre-orders and shipping will begin, Jack Guinchard, Global Brand Manager at CRKD has stated “…working hard to begin shipping in Spring next year.” Here’s hoping when pre-orders are available that we’ll have a nice choice of colors to choose from.

Nitro Deck 2 Official Trailer • CRKD



Nitro Deck 2 Official Trailer • CRKD

Watch this video on YouTube

Nitro Deck 2 product shots:

Nitro Deck 2 — accessories product shots: