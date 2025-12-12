Sandfall Interactive drops a “Thank You” update for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as the game wins 9 awards at The Game Awards

If last night’s The Game Awards is any indicator it looks like Sandfall Interactive is going to have to dedicate a wing of their office for all the accolades their first title will be receiving. (See the full list of winners here)

The title won 9 out of the 12 categories they were nominated for including taking home the show’s biggest prize, Game of the Year. The show also marked the date the game is receiving a “Thank You” update which will bring new content and features that the fanbase has been clamoring for.

Players will have a brand new area to explore, Verso’s Draft will be a new area based on the imagination of Young Verso. Colorful balloons dot the skies and structures made of gingerbread, the place looks like it should be an easy jaunt, but I’m sure the enemies and challenges you will encounter will make you wish you were spending time in one of the game’s late dungeons.

Speaking of late stage challenges, the game will now have an endless tower which will grant players who can survive new pictos, weapons and costumes. If there was a moment in the game you wish you could capture for posterity, the game will finally grant you that option with its new photo mode. The title also adds seven new languages so players will hopefully be able to enjoy the title in their native language.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is now available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Thank You Update Trailer



