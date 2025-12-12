Mega Man: Dual Override makes its existence known through an orchestral reveal at The Game Awards

The Game Awards tends to offer musical segments (which I tend to call “bathroom breaks”), but it seems like this year if I had a weaker bladder I would’ve missed out the surprising return of Capcom’s Blue Bomber, Mega Man.

After we see Mega Man emerge from a locked vault, we are treated to footage of the new title which features 2D action with 3D visuals. After a bit of action Mega Man teleports to a high vantage point at which we learn the title of the new game…Mega Man: Dual Override.

Going with a subtitle over a number is a bit interesting, especially considering the gimmick that was introduced in Mega Man 11, the Double Gear System. Whether or not we’ll be able to either speed up or empower Mega Man’s mega-buster is anyone’s guess. Hopefully between now and the 2027 release date we’ll learn more.

However outside of The Game Awards announcement, Capcom did announce a special boss design contest. But before you dust off your Mega Man OC sketchbook and submit your favorite creation, there is a caveat for this competition as the Capcom team is looking for designs “of a Robot Master who has a right arm with immense suction powers!” Recently it was reported that it’s looking to make some of their franchises core IPs, so we just got Mega Man back, will the other franchises mentioned in the aforementioned report have reveals coming soon? One can only hope.

Mega Man: Dual Override – Reveal Trailer



Mega Man: Dual Override - Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Mega Man: Dual Override – Robot Master Design Contest Announcement



Mega Man: Dual Override - Robot Master Design Contest Announcement

Watch this video on YouTube

Mega Man: Dual Override screens: