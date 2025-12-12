And The Game Awards 2025 winners were…

In case you missed all the festivities from last night’s The Game Awards 2025, here’s the list of the winners from across most of the categories. One thing was for sure, Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 easily took home top honors, from Game of the Year, to Best RPG, to Score & Music to Best Performance, and quite a few others.
Other notable winners include Grand Theft Auto VI being the Most Anticipated Game, No Man’s Sky taking home Best Ongoing Game, Umamusume: Pretty Derby taking home Best Mobile Game, and many others! See the list below and stay tuned for more details regarding a lot of the announcements and reveals.
Game of the Year
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Best Game Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Split Fiction
Best Narrative
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Silent Hill f
Best Art Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Score and Music
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades 2
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER
- Ghost of Yotei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Best Audio Design
- Battlefield 6 – WINNER
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Silent Hill f
Best Performance
- Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Charlie Cox (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei)
- Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33) – WINNER
- Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
- Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)
Games for Impact
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- South of Midnight – WINNER
- Wanderstop
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages – WINNER
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
Best Ongoing Game
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man’s Sky – WINNER
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Debut Indie Game
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
Best Mobile Game
- Destiny: Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby – WINNER
- Wuthering Waves
Best VR/AR Game
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk – WINNER
Best Action Game
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades 2 – WINNER
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – WINNER
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
Best Role-Playing Game
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Best Fighting Game
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – WINNER
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Best Family Game
- Donkey Kong Bananza – WINNER
- LEGO Party!
- LEGO Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- The Alters
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – WINNER
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 7
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Best Sports/Racing Game
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World – WINNER
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Best Multiplayer Game
- ARC Raiders – WINNER
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring: Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Content Creator of the Year
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKaL – WINNER
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2 – WINNER
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Brawk
- Chovy – WINNER
- Forsaken
- Kakeru
- Menard
- Zywoo
Best Esports Team
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NRG (Valorant)
- Team Falcons (Dota 2)
- Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2) – WINNER
Best Adaptation
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- The Last of Us Season 2 – WINNER
- Until Dawn
Players Voice
- Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Genshin Impact
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Wuthering Waves – WINNER
Most Anticipated Game
- 007 First Light
- Grand Theft Auto VI – WINNER
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4