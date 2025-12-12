And The Game Awards 2025 winners were…

In case you missed all the festivities from last night’s The Game Awards 2025, here’s the list of the winners from across most of the categories. One thing was for sure, Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 easily took home top honors, from Game of the Year, to Best RPG, to Score & Music to Best Performance, and quite a few others.

Other notable winners include Grand Theft Auto VI being the Most Anticipated Game, No Man’s Sky taking home Best Ongoing Game, Umamusume: Pretty Derby taking home Best Mobile Game, and many others! See the list below and stay tuned for more details regarding a lot of the announcements and reveals.

Game of the Year Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Best Game Direction Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Split Fiction Best Narrative Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Silent Hill f Best Art Direction Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong Best Score and Music Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades 2

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER

Ghost of Yotei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Best Audio Design Battlefield 6 – WINNER

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Silent Hill f Best Performance Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Charlie Cox (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei)

Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33) – WINNER

Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)

Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle) Games for Impact Consume Me

Despelote

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

South of Midnight – WINNER

Wanderstop Innovation in Accessibility Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages – WINNER

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight Best Ongoing Game Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man’s Sky – WINNER Best Community Support Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky Best Independent Game Absolum

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong Best Debut Indie Game Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk Best Mobile Game Destiny: Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby – WINNER

Wuthering Waves Best VR/AR Game Alien: Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk – WINNER Best Action Game Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades 2 – WINNER

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Best Action/Adventure Game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hollow Knight: Silksong – WINNER

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction Best Role-Playing Game Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Outer Worlds 2 Best Fighting Game 2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – WINNER

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage Best Family Game Donkey Kong Bananza – WINNER

LEGO Party!

LEGO Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Split Fiction Best Sim/Strategy Game The Alters

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – WINNER

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum Best Sports/Racing Game EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World – WINNER

Rematch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Best Multiplayer Game ARC Raiders – WINNER

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction Content Creator of the Year Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKaL – WINNER

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut Best Esports Game Counter-Strike 2 – WINNER

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant Best Esports Athlete Brawk

Chovy – WINNER

Forsaken

Kakeru

Menard

Zywoo Best Esports Team Gen.G (League of Legends)

NRG (Valorant)

Team Falcons (Dota 2)

Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2) – WINNER Best Adaptation A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

The Last of Us Season 2 – WINNER

Until Dawn Players Voice Clair Obscure: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Genshin Impact

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Wuthering Waves – WINNER Most Anticipated Game 007 First Light

Grand Theft Auto VI – WINNER

Marvel’s Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4