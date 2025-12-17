Participating in the MAGFest 2026 Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase? Well these are the people you’ll need to bribe if you want to win!

With a new year on the horizon, fans of games and music are raring to congregate at the Gaylord Nation Resort in National Harbor, Maryland for MAGFest, a 4 day non-stop festival of well…games and music. As part of the festivities, Developer Megacat Studios has collaborated with festival organizers to offer a showcase of retro homebrew games.

This year will mark 8 years of this showcase and as we draw near the start of the festival, Megacat Studios has revealed who will be judging the competition and some names will be familiar…

AshSaidHi (Twitter Ambassador & Retro variety streamer) — Ash is the Queen of Retro and beloved host and entertainer on Twitch, social platforms, and in-person at live events. Think of her content’s vibes as the Mr. Rogers of Retro gaming, built for adults to reminisce in a familiar and comforting setting. She strives to make retro gaming approachable and fun for all.

Justin Silverman (Creative Director, Retroware) — Justin Silverman is the Creative Director at Retroware, which creates modern retro games. With over 15 years of experience staffing gaming conventions like TooManyGames and producing content for The Angry Video Game Nerd at Cinemassacre, Justin has been immersed in gaming culture for years. He also brings a background in film, having worked as an editor at NFL Films, but his passion remains rooted in the world of gaming.

Larry Bundy Jr (YouTuber, comedian, & artist) — Larry is an English retro gaming renaissance man. He has been featured and presented on several British television channels including Game Network, Rapture TV, and XLEAGUE.TV, and was a contributor and credited on Charlie Brooker's Gameswipe. Larry currently runs a YouTube channel where he creates lighthearted game retrospectives, often covering the more anecdotal and funny side of video gaming history.

Pernell Vaughan (Co-host, Rhythm & Pixels Podcast) — Half of the illustrious, silly, and dapper duo that makes up the Rhythm & Pixels Video Game Music Podcast and co-host/reviewer of the SML Podcast, Pernell brings a seemingly infinite knowledge of video games and blends it with his excitement for great music. Pernell brings an infectious amount of energy to every episode. Check out his game reviews over at Hey Poor Player!

Sean Robinson (VGS Community Manager & GB Magazine Copy Editor) — Sean is a gamer with a special love of homebrew games. He is on the homebrew staff of Video Game Sage, where he posts his blogs A Homebrew Draws Near! and The Mega Cat Chronicles. He enjoys hanging out with developers and other fans, learning about their latest projects, and exploring the cities where gaming conventions are held.

Tee Lopes (Award-winning game composer & producer) — Tee Lopes is a composer and producer known for bringing classic game energy into the modern era. His work on Sonic Mania, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Streets of Rage 4 and others has made him a defining voice in today's game music scene. With sounds that fuse past, present, and future, Tee's goal is simple: to make people feel the joy of play.

Video Game Esoterica (Video Game Reviewer) — Video Game Esoterica is a reviewer of everything you've never heard of but always wanted to know about and a passionate advocate for video game preservation.

This septet of judges chose amongst 22 finalists to reward prizes in categories such as Best Gameplay, Best Art Direction, Best Sound Design and the biggest prize of the showcase, Best In Show (I wonder if they get a cool ribbon or something). So if you’re attending Magfest, do make some time in the 4 day period of the festival to swing by and check out the titles being showcased at the MAGFest 2026 Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase!

