Acclaim gifts us with a brand-new holiday showcase for their upcoming Q1 2026 lineup



To kick off the Holiday season, the newly revived games publisher Acclaim has dropped off the gift of a Holiday Card video, which serves as their showcase for their upcoming Q1 2026 lineup.

What titles are first in the queue you ask? Those would be Basketball Classics, The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest, Katanaut, and last but not least, GRIDBeat. Other than games, Acclaim is also giving away some cool gear (hoodies and t-shirts) on their social media channels, so definitely head over there for a chance to nab something.

Check out their Holiday card below, and stay tuned for more from the publisher soon!

Acclaim Holiday Card 2025 – What’s Coming in the New Year!!!



Capping off a landmark year that celebrated the company’s triumphant return to the video game industry, Acclaim is closing out the season with something special under the tree. Today, the iconic publisher unveiled a brand-new holiday showcase, delivering a tantalizing glimpse of its upcoming Q1 2026 lineup. A gift for gamers of all tastes, the video offers a stocking full of diverse experiences heading to consoles and PC in the months ahead. Fans can take it to the 8-bit court in the backboard-breaking arcade sports title Basketball Classics, step into the shoes of a weary game dev and descend into the twisting depths of the mind-bending Metroidvania The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest, slice through cosmic horrors in the roguelike Katanaut, and keep the beat while hacking the Grid in the rhythm-based dungeon crawler GRIDBeat! To share some holiday warmth and thank you for an unforgettable year, Acclaim is giving away a selection of our cozy new hoodies and t-shirts across our social media accounts. Winners will be randomly chosen on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. This is just the start of what has been an unforgettable year for Acclaim, Inc. There is plenty more gaming joy to unwrap as we head into an exciting new year AND with our first reveal of our Acclaim website refresh soft launching over the holiday break. “On behalf of the entire team, we want to wish everyone a safe and Happy Holiday 2025 season,” said Marc Anthony Rodriguez, Director of Publishing & Strategic Partnerships at Acclaim, Inc. “Our goal is straightforward. Bring players games with personality, staying power, and a clear creative identity. This is only the first wave of PC and Home Console new classics from Acclaim. With Basketball Classics, The Prisoning, Katanaut, and GRIDBeat!, we highlight the range and ambition we are bringing into 2026. The entire team is ecstatic for players to see what comes next.” Warmest wishes from our team to you this season.