Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate finds a new home on the Nintendo Switch 2

I might never play Hades or its sequels, but that doesn’t mean I’m adverse to rogue-likes. In fact if you have access to my Steam profile, you’d see that I’ve clocked nearly 50 hours in Super Evil Megacorp’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate.

A title which originally debuted on Apple’s Apple Arcade platform, TMNT: Splintered Fate sees the turtles having to go on a quest to save their master/father from a mysterious interdimensional being. The foot, the mutant frogs, and stockman tech will stand in your way as you battle through four biomes (five with a DLC which includes a playable Casey Jones).

The Switch 2 version includes enhanced visuals and framerate compared to the Switch version, the ability to play with others using GameShare, and chat with teammates using GameChat. Owners of the Switch digital version of the game can upgrade to the Switch 2 version for just $2.49 (or the local equivalent).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is available on PC, Apple Arcade, the PlayStation, Xbox and Switch platforms.

TMNT: Splintered Fate Switch 2 Reveal Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFv94yCHDxQ