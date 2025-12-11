Nintendo eShop Update – Skyrim Anniversary Edition, Ultimate Sheep Raccoon, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader 

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including Skyrim Anniversary Edition, Ultimate Sheep Raccoon, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Terminator 2D: NO FATE and many others. Pokémon Legends: Z-A players can check out the Mega Dimension DLC too.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.