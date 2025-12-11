Nintendo eShop Update – Skyrim Anniversary Edition, Ultimate Sheep Raccoon, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader 

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including Skyrim Anniversary Edition, Ultimate Sheep Raccoon, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Terminator 2D: NO FATE and many others. Pokémon Legends: Z-A players can check out the Mega Dimension DLC too.
As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – Embark on a legendary open-world adventure! With over 200 Game of the Year Awards, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim redefined open-world fantasy over a decade ago. Now, experience the full adventure like never before with the Anniversary Edition. Enjoy enhanced performance for the Nintendo Switch 2 system: Updated visuals, improved load times and optimized performance. This version includes the critically acclaimed base game and the three official expansions: Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Ultimate Sheep Raccoon – Build chaotic bike-racing courses with friends as a cast of silly barnyard animals in Ultimate Sheep Raccoon – the spiritual successor to the wild party platformer Ultimate Chicken Horse. In this party game, you can add obstacles, ramps and dangerous traps, then crash your way to the finish line while collecting power-ups, dodging hazards and pulling off sick tricks. Choose from returning critters like Chicken, Horse, Sheep and Raccoon, or meet a new crew of barnyard buddies, and engage in races for up to eight players locally1 and online2. You can even build your own levels, share them online and put together custom playlists. Ultimate Sheep Raccoon is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems.
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Made in partnership with Games Workshop, this story-rich classical RPG from Owlcat Games is coming to Nintendo Switch 2! Begin your adventure aboard your giant personal voidship, traveling between the multitude of systems within the Koronus Expanse – a barely charted and incredibly perilous region of space. During quests, show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the God-Emperor, or consort with enemies of Mankind. Your every decision and act, even in character creation, changes the in-game open world and those who inhabit it. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will be available later today on Nintendo Switch 2.
- Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics:
- Wario World – Go on a garlic-fueled rampage in this action title originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2003! Wario’s journey begins with a promise of vengeance against a powerful and cursed black jewel that’s warped his castle and nabbed his treasure. Defeat enemies, collect coins and treasures, and rescue Spritelings trapped in boxes as you progress through four stages. Wario’s got some mighty powerful moves, like Wild Swing-Ding and Piledriver, that aren’t just good for attacking – they’re also slick at clearing path-blocking traps! Wario World is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on Nintendo Switch 2.
DLC:
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC – Mysterious distortions start appearing without warning in Lumiose City and you, the talented donut chef Ansha, and the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa must work together to transform them into portals leading to Hyperspace Lumiose! Beware, the unusual Pokémon who call Hyperspace Lumiose home are quite different, with hyperspace levels that can make their total levels exceed the normal limit of 100. You’ll also encounter new Mega Evolutions including Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y, Mega Zeraora, Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur! The Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC3 is available now.
Nintendo Music:
- Nintendo Music 2025: Year in Review – Wondering which tracks defined your year? For a limited time, you can view your “2025 Year in Review” on the Nintendo Music4 app to revisit your most-played songs and playlists, and more. “Nintendo Music 2025: Year in Review” will only be available until Monday, Jan. 5 at 4:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to open the app on your smart device to review your year today! For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
- Sounds Woven Together – This tale continues to unravel! The Yoshi’s Crafted World soundtrack has spun its way to Nintendo Music. Wrap yourself up in tracks like “Main Theme,” “Go for the Flower!” and “Ducking through Danger.”
- New Year, New Playlists – Get nostalgic! Before you gear up for the new year, shift it in reverse for a short while with two new playlists on Nintendo Music. Both the 2024 Selects and 2025 Selects playlists have been carefully curated to highlight some of the most memorable Nintendo music from their respective years.
Activities:
- Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC Event – Dig the Beat – The next monthly limited-time event in the DK Island + Emerald Rush paid DLC for the Donkey Kong Bananza game is almost here! During the “Dig the Beat” event, you’ll pulverize a path through the rocky caverns of “Landfill Layer” for a chance to collect statues of Ninja Kong and Ghastly King, who previously appeared in the Donkey Kong Jungle Beat game for Nintendo GameCube. Have a smashing time! This event will take place from Dec. 16 at 12 a.m. PT to Dec. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- F-ZERO 99 1.7.0 Update – Prepare for new challenges and more in the latest update for the F-ZERO 99 game! Until Jan. 19, players can take part in the Frozen Tour Event, where all tracks in the game will be covered in snow, and collect Gem Sparks to get event-exclusive rewards. This update also adds three new Secret Tracks that will occasionally appear in the F-ZERO 99 and Mini Prix modes, and Lucky Tokens that allow you to play Lucky Ranks. Pilots can also check out the new music player, new backdrops that can be used to customize their Pilot Cards, as well as the new Elite leaderboard!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Aery – Winter Wonderland
- ASCENDANCE UNBOUND
- BAROQUE Become a Meta-Being Revive – Available Dec. 17
- BAROQUE SHOOTING: REVERSED – Available Dec. 17
- BROK: Natal Tail, A New Christmas Special
- Detective Girl: The Case of Immortality
- Dino Land – Available Dec. 12
- Dunjungle
- EGGCONSOLE SUPER LAYDOCK MISSION STRIKER MSX
- FatalZone
- Hexa Chippy – Available Dec. 17
- Ink Inside
- Lucha Align – Available Dec. 16
- Mamon King
- Mystery Horror Bundle – Saint Kotar & Charon’s Staircase
- Royal Watch: The Throne’s Duty – Available Dec. 12
- Samu – Available Dec. 13
- Save The Doge 2
- Slide! Throw! Snow Party – Available Dec. 15
- Stars In The Trash
- Tamarindos Freaking Dinner
- TANGLEWOOD – Available Dec. 16
- Terminator 2D: NO FATE – Available Dec. 12
- Toad Slide
- Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition – Available Dec. 15
- Toy Cowboy Royale : RPG Dragon’s Challenge – Available Dec. 15
- Traveler’s Refrain
- Trouble Witches FINAL! Episode 01 Daughters of Amalgam – Available Dec. 15
- Unto Deepest Depths
- Upscale Studio – Logic Bundle: 5 in 1
- Vinecard
- WIZNWAR PINBALL BUNDLE
