EVO provides details to its events for the first half of 2026



The last Evolution Fighting Series event for 2025 was the inaugural EVO France that took place in mid-October, but that doesn’t mean the team behind the popular tournament series has been sitting on their laurels. In fact the team already have been putting the pieces in place for 2026’s series of EVO events and yesterday we learned about what’s to come for the first half of the upcoming year.

In a video that debuted on their YouTube channel, the organization detailed the games which will be featured at EVO Japan and EVO Las Vegas as well as the return of the EVO Awards. This year there will be no “side games” and every game has a chance to appear on the final day because of the number of entrants the game has signed up for. So while it’s not likely it is possible for the Arc System Works developed and Sega published fighter Hokuto No Ken to be the final game of EVO Japan…it won’t happen, but it’s a possibility.

So during the first half of 2026 we can expect to experience the EVO Awards which will air on March 28, 2026, EVO Japan to take place at Tokyo Big Sight during May 1st to the 3rd and EVO Las Vegas occurs earlier (possibly to not conflict with the World Cup which is being held in the US) during June 26-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Registration for both EVO Japan and EVO Las Vegas has begun and those who register before February 2nd 2026 will be able to get in on early bird pricing.

The 2026 Evo Announcement Show



