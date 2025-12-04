Looks like Megatron has some backup finally as Robosen announced an auto-converting Soundwave



As someone who’s all about a fair fight, if you’re a Robosen Transformers collector, you’ll know that the odds are heavily in the autobots favor. With Optimus, Bumblebee and Grimlock, Megatron’s really not going to get away with much with those odds. Thankfully Robosen is going to give the Decepticon Leader someone to lead and it’s none other than his loyal lieutenant, the raspy voiced spymaster Soundwave!

When the Autobots and Decepticons found themselves stranded on earth, Soundwave opted to take the form of a cassette deck with the ability to summon cassette robots to perform surveillance and sabotage missions. His unwavering loyalty and unique voice has made him a fan favorite amongst the Transformers fanbase and now they can take home what could be considered the definitive portrayal of the character.

Robosen has taken the learnings they’ve accrued from their time creating auto-converting to craft something which will wow anyone who gets their hands on this robot. Standing at 14.3 itches, Soundwave can transform at a push of a button, or at the sound of your voice. His chest can open and it’s implied there might even be compatible cassette robots (I doubt they will auto-convert). As with all Robosen Robots it will feature sound clips featuring the original voice actor of the character, Frank Welker. The buttons on the character’s waist aren’t just for show, in fact actually a prominent part of what makes this robot distinct from the company’s other releases.

Due to the fact that Soundwave’s alternate mode isn’t something that features movement, Robosen has equipped Soundwave with a very appropriate feature. The Robosen Soundwave is a bluetooth speaker and also has recording and playback features. While a Soundwave that plays music isn’t original (Hello Music Label Series!), this certainly will make the child in us all green with envy.

The Robosen Soundwave is available for pre-order on the Robosen Store as well as Hasbro Pulse. The company is offering an early bird special, offering a $400 dollar discount from the MSRP of $1399. This discount will last until January 4th and the unit will ship in April 2026.

For those who want something tangible now, Robosen is also running a holiday sale starting on December 9th 2025 to January 2nd 2026 and some of the items on sale will include.

Flagship Megatron – $1,299 (normally $1,499)

Toy Story Buzz Lightyear – $599 (usually $699)

Elite Optimus Prime – $619 (usually $699)

I mean if you’re getting a Soundwave, you might as well make sure he has a leader to report to as well as an enemy to fight. I’d certainly be envious of anyone who would be receiving any of these robots underneath their Christmas tree!

At your command – Soundwave springs into action



At your command - Soundwave springs into action

Watch this video on YouTube