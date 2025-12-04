Nintendo eShop Update – Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Red Dead Redemption, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion

There’s a very jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Red Dead Redemption, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 and many others.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Your objective: Explore the mysterious planet Viewros and find your way home. Step back into the suit as Samus Aran, one of the greatest bounty hunters in the galaxy, and scan your surroundings for clues on how to move forward. Battle abhorrent alien creatures who inhabit the planet, use mysterious psychic abilities to clear the path forward, and traverse the environment on the technologically advanced bike, Vi-O-La. The Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game is available now for the Nintendo Switch 2 system, along with the Nintendo Switch version.
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Step into feudal Japan like never before! Experience Assassin’s Creed Shadows in a whole new way, whether you’re at home or on the go! Play as quick-witted shinobi, Naoe, or samurai Yasuke, and switch between these two heroes to adapt your strategy and experience feudal Japan through two radically different approaches. Discover specific features tailored for the Nintendo Switch 2 version, including intuitive touchscreen controls for menus, map navigation and hideout building. Assassin’s Creed Shadows for Nintendo Switch 2 is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Red Dead Redemption: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation in the predecessor to the 2018 blockbuster, Red Dead Redemption 2. When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Featuring the complete single-player experiences of Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare (which transforms the world into an apocalyptic fight for survival against a zombie horde), the game also includes bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition and more. Red Dead Redemption: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available now. Players who own the Nintendo Switch version can also download the free upgrade pack today.
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion – Join MARVEL’s greatest Super Heroes, including Wolverine, Spider-Man, Nova, Captain America and more, in a star-spanning battle against Super Villain Annihilus. In this action-packed, 2D arcade-style beat ’em up, the timeless fun of brawlers has been modernized with dynamic tag-team fighting and a pixel art style that embodies classic MARVEL character designs. Plus, up to four players can assemble for local1 or online2 co-op play. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the MARVEL universe will be fought across the stars in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 – Start from zero in a personal quest of restoration and retribution! In this prequel to the first OCTOPATH TRAVELER, stop powerful villains using fast-paced, turn-based combat. For the first time in the series, play through the eyes of your own custom protagonist and rebuild your hometown. With over 30 recruitable party members, an engaging story, all-new features and returning core elements like the iconic HD-2D graphics and the Break & Boost battle system, players embark on a journey of their own creation. OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 is available now for both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Music:
- Beats from Beyond – Celebrate the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launch with a special release of select tracks from the game on Nintendo Music3, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! Get into the galactic groove with tracks heard around Viewros, whether you’re exploring or engaging in a heated battle against its less-than-welcoming denizens. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Tetris® 99 50th MAXIMUS CUP – It’s time to mount up for competition – the Kirby Air Riders game is boosting onto Tetris® 99 for its 50th MAXIMUS CUP event! Nintendo Switch Online members playing the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period can collect 100 event points to unlock a new theme featuring art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Kirby Air Riders. The Tetris 99 50th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from Dec. 4 at 11 p.m. PT to Dec. 8 at 10:59 p.m. PT.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Farming Simulator: Signature Edition – Available Dec. 9
- Little Rocket Lab – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Available Dec. 10
- Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny – Available Dec. 5
- SHUTEN ORDER – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Simogo Legacy Collection – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Skate Story – Available Dec. 8
- Ultimate Sheep Raccoon – Available Dec. 9
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Game About Digging A Hole – Available Dec. 9
- Arcade Archives KARATE BLAZERS
- Amazing Maze
- Blitz Smash Ultimate
- Blood: Refreshed Supply
- Cats Ritual
- Cozy Tiny Home – Available Dec. 9
- DETECTIVE – Rainy Night
- Dino Dawn Doom – Available Dec. 6
- EGGCONSOLE Lizard PC-8801
- HELL BLOOD: INFERNO RETRO SHOOTER
- Just a Little Purr Suit
- Keep The Heroes Out – Available Dec. 9
- KIBORG – Available Dec. 9
- Little Rocket Lab – Available Dec. 10
- LOK Digital – Available Dec. 9
- Milano’s Odd Job Collection – Available Dec. 9
- Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition – Available Dec. 10
- Nightmare: The Lunatic
- Old School Rally
- Pad Quad – Available Dec. 10
- Recipe of Love
- Sacrifice For Sale – Available Dec. 5
- Santa’s Christmas Story 2 The Frozen Gift War
- Speed Factor – Available Dec. 5
- Spot The Cat – Available Dec. 5
- Ultimate Sheep Raccoon – Available Dec. 9
