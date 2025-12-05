IO Interactive debuts a new series to showcase their thoughts and processes as they develop 007: First Light

I’m never going to complain when developers open the curtain in their work processes so it’s nice to know that IO Interactive will be airing a series of videos detailing their work on their upcoming James Bond title, 007 First Light.

The inaugural episode of “Beyond the Light” features developers discussing how they had to take the learnings they acquired from their work on the Hitman series and incorporate it into Ian Fleming’s Super Spy. The featurette had developers reacting to streamers’ reactions to the first look clip which was released to the public a couple months back and elaborating on why they opted to do things the way they did. We also learned that for this title the developers had to level off stealth and combat so they exist equally. The way this game is progressing you’re really going to be tell that Agent 47 and James Bond are really two separate beasts.

007 First Light coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch 2 on March 27th, 2026.

Beyond the Light Episode 1 – Gameplay Dev Reacts & Insights #earnthenumber



