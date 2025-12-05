Romeo is a Dead Man due for a February 11th, 2026 release



It might’ve been a short one, but it certainly was informative. Last night the 3rd Grasshopper Direct aired and studio head Suda51 shared with the public the latest trailer for the studio’s upcoming title Romeo Is a Dead Man.

After the clip we also learned some details of the game such as its price, release date and who will be publishing the title. Romeo is a Dead Man will be published by Grasshopper Manufacture themselves (Although they will be working with their parent company NetEase.) and it is set to release on February 11th 2026 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Romeo is a Dead Man screens:

Grasshopper Direct: 5 Minutes feat. ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN



