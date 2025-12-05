Ride the rails on the surface in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE’s newest event Terminus Ticket

If you’re a player of Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, you’re probably still reeling from the revelations that were discovered during the game’s 3rd Anniversary Update…so it would make sense that the next couple of updates would feature lighter fare. However it doesn’t seem that developer Shift Up is done tugging at the heartstrings of its playerbase.

Terminus Ticket is a continuation of the last update’s event Blank Ticket. Where the Infinity Rail Squad is introduced to a temperamental passenger by the name of Nora. Soline, the youngest member of the team gradually befriends Nora and makes a promise to the latter that if the AZX were to return to the surface, Soline will ensure Nora can ride to whatever destination she desires. Fate would have it she wouldn’t have to wait too much longer and Terminus Ticket covers this trip to the surface. What will the Infinity Rail team encounter on the surface, will Nora’s wish be fulfilled? Find out in this event which will be running for the next.

This update will introduce two limited characters in the form of Diesel: Winter Sweets and Brid: Silent Track. The pair wears new outfits crafted by Nora, and features a brand new skill set. These two characters will only be available for a limited time, but can be re-released during special occasions.

Speaking of Limited Character Re-releases, if you missed out on recruiting Maiden: Ice Rose and Guillotine: Winter Slayer from last year’s winter event, you will have an opportunity to recruit these units as well. The game is also allowing users to pick up costumes for Emma, Vesti and Volume from previous winter events. However if you’re looking for new character costumes to acquire, there is a mission pass which will net you a new costume for Bready and a Costume Gacha which will net you a Blanc Skin that feels like she’s not well equipped to handle the winter weather.

Outside of the Terminus Ticket event, the game has gotten a new storyline feature which will allow players to piece together the chronology of the series as well as revisit the story of past events.

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is available now on PC and Mobile devices.

PV – TERMINUS TICKET Full Ver. | GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE



