GOG goes independent as CD Projekt co-founder buys the company from CD Projekt

In what seems like a “why rock a boat in calm waters” moment, game preservation minded digital retailer GOG (Good Old Games) have been sold by CD Projekt to the company’s co-founder Michał Kiciński.

CD Projekt is a Polish company which originated as a distributor for foreign video games for the local market who eventually created CD Projekt Red, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077 and the Witcher series also founded their own digital store front in 2008. Good Old Games’ claim to fame is that the software they sell is completely free of DRM and therefore the purchaser is truly the “owner” of their purchases rather than a licensee. GOG throughout the years have leaned heavily into game preservation and has helped bring plenty of older PC titles onto modern hardware.

On the eve of 2026 GOG announced that it has been purchased by CD Projekt co-founder Michał Kiciński without any divestment of his holdings in CD Projekt. After the handover GOG has signed an agreement with CD Projekt to continue cooperating in the future as well as distributing the latter’s titles on the former’s platform. The press release issued didn’t quite explain the reasoning behind the sale as they’ve stated GOG was already operating independently “for a long time now”. So it just seems weird to upend some internal infrastructure unless GOG’s ownership prevented negotiations with other games publishers regarding their title.

Kiciński’s statement to the press also seems to indicate that GOG’s mission will remain the same. Perhaps there could be some details regarding the sale can be found from this document linked here…but you might have to do some reading, cause when I see legalese…I’m out.

All and All here’s hoping this sale doesn’t result in any rough times for GOG…and if it does well at least I totally own my PC copy of Stranglehold and Breath of Fire IV.