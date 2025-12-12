After 7 years Ace Combat soars once more as a new entry is announced at The Game Awards

In real life, they’re not gonna let anyone pilot a fighter jet that costs millions to buy, so for most of us in the civilian world, games like Ace Combat will be our best bet to experience dogfighting in our lifetime. Well after 7 years since the release of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, we’re finally about to experience the next chapter of this storied franchise.

Taking place in the fictional world of Strangereal, Ace Combat 8, you’ll be playing as a pilot from the Federation of Central Usea. Entrenched in a conflict with the Republic of Sotoa, the FCU is currently on the backfoot. Will you and your squadron be able to turn the tide when you assume the title of “Wings of Theve”.

Along with a riveting single-player mode, Bandai Namco promises the game will also feature a robust multiplayer mode and is looking to share more details regarding the title as we fly towards the game’s 2026 release.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is set to take off on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve screens:



ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE Announcement Trailer



