April showers brings Invincible VS as the 3v3 tag brawler gets a release date

Invincible VS revealed its 12 characters and it’s one that’s completely original (aka not from the comics or the Prime Video animated show.). Last night during the Game Awards, Robert Kirkman along with an unsolicited assist from Rex Splode introduced the world to the 13th fight of Invincible VS.

Ella Mental is a character who can control the powers of Earth, Air, Water and Fire thanks to a mystical totem she inherited. While our initial introduction shows her putting the hurt on Invincible, Rex Splode and Robot, we won’t know where her true allegiance stands. However we do know that she will be voiced by Tierra Whack.

Aside from the new character introduction, we also learned the game will be coming out on April 30th 2026. The game will offer various SKUs depending on how much you want to invest in the title. There’s the physical Standard Edition which includes the base game, controller layout cards and if you purchase the game from Amazon, you’ll also nab some exclusive Keepsake cards.. The Digital Deluxe Edition will include a deluxe cosmetic pack which includes items to decorate your profile card, the game’s 1st character pass which will add 4 additional characters after the game’s launch. For the one who wants it all and is a PlayStation 5 owner, the Physical Collector’s Edition will offer a Steelbook case, a reprint of Invincible #1 with an exclusive cover, a letter of appreciation from the Dev team as well as the character pass and keepsake cards.

Invincible VS will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S on April 30th, 2025.

