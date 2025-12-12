Grace Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy are your Resident Evil Requiem protagonists

Surprise! Capcom yesterday revealed that the next mainline Resident Evil title, Resident Evil Requiem, will launch on February 27th, 2026 for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2 and the PC, and that the title will have dueling protagonists: Grace Ashcroft and the legendary Leon S. Kennedy. Leon will offer players more action-oriented gameplay, while Grace will provide for more of a survival horror style experience, as seen in the new trailer.

Also, since the game is now confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2, Capcom has teamed up with Nintendo to release a special edition Resident Evil Requiem Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and the first-ever Resident Evil Amiibo (Grace) — and they also confirmed the availability of Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition on the same day that Resident Evil Requiem launches for the platform.

Other news includes a collaboration with Porsche, that will provide Leon with a sweet in-game Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and the availability of various game editions, such as the Deluxe Edition and Premium Steelbook Edition

Lastly, there will be a new Resident Evil Showcase in early 2026 that will dive even deeper into the game. For now, see the latest media and game details below.

Resident Evil Requiem – 3rd Trailer:



Resident Evil Requiem screens/product shots:



Prepare yourself for a double dose of terror and action when Resident Evil Requiem releases to the world on February 27, 2026, across PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam with the fate of two protagonists – Grace Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy – intertwined as they investigate a series of strange deaths that may just lead to uncovering the hidden truth behind the infamous 1998 Raccoon City Incident. Revealed at The Game Awards 2025, the legendary Leon S. Kennedy kicks the action up a notch, as he begins investigating a dead body found in an abandoned hotel – the same hotel that FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft is simultaneously investigating. Dual protagonists in Resident Evil Requiem will provide a blend of gameplay that will shake the very core of players’ souls with Leon handling business via exhilarating, death-defying action, while Grace steels herself through spine-tingling survival horror. Additional unforgettable updates were also unveiled at The Game Awards, including: Buckle Up for a Legendary Ride : Resident Evil and Porsche, the world-renowned vehicle manufacturer that has captivated car enthusiasts worldwide for decades, are teaming up for the ride of a lifetime. Together, the two iconic brands will debut a unique Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT in-game as Leon’s trusted ride, providing a legendary ride for a legendary character.

: Resident Evil and Porsche, the world-renowned vehicle manufacturer that has captivated car enthusiasts worldwide for decades, are teaming up for the ride of a lifetime. Together, the two iconic brands will debut a unique Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT in-game as Leon’s trusted ride, providing a legendary ride for a legendary character. Even More Deluxe Edition: The Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition now also includes three Leon Costumes – Resident Evil 4, “Apocalypse,” and “Film Noir” – plus a DSO emblem weapon charm. And don’t forget all the bone-chilling previously announced updates, including: Special Pre-Order Bonus : Pre-orders are available now, and all pre-orders will receive Grace’s gritty costume “Apocalypse” as a bonus.

: Pre-orders are available now, and all pre-orders will receive Grace’s gritty costume “Apocalypse” as a bonus. Switch Things Up : Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will also release on Nintendo Switch 2 the same day that Resident Evil Requiem drops, featuring post-story scenarios and extra game modes. Grab the full bundle with the Resident Evil Generation Pack, exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, featuring Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and the all-new Resident Evil Requiem.

: Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will also release on Nintendo Switch 2 the same day that Resident Evil Requiem drops, featuring post-story scenarios and extra game modes. Grab the full bundle with the Resident Evil Generation Pack, exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, featuring Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and the all-new Resident Evil Requiem. Get Your Popcorn Ready! – A jaw-dropping “Resident Evil Showcase” will premiere in early 2026 with an even deeper look at Resident Evil Requiem.

– A jaw-dropping “Resident Evil Showcase” will premiere in early 2026 with an even deeper look at Resident Evil Requiem. Flaunt Your Fandom in Fortnite! – In celebration of Capcom’s introduction into the Epic Games Store, players who purchase Resident Evil Requiem via Epic Games Store will receive special Resident Evil-themed collaboration items in Fortnite like the Grace outfit! Fortnite collaboration items will be distributed after the release of Resident Evil Requiem and we’ll have more details to share soon.

– In celebration of Capcom’s introduction into the Epic Games Store, players who purchase Resident Evil Requiem via Epic Games Store will receive special Resident Evil-themed collaboration items in Fortnite like the Grace outfit! Fortnite collaboration items will be distributed after the release of Resident Evil Requiem and we’ll have more details to share soon. Play Like a Pro! – The special edition Resident Evil Requiem Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller featuring designs from the game and styled in gunmetal-inspired black will be available from Nintendo on launch day.

– The special edition Resident Evil Requiem Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller featuring designs from the game and styled in gunmetal-inspired black will be available from Nintendo on launch day. First-Ever Resident Evil Amiibo – Grace from Resident Evil Requiem will become the first-ever Resident Evil amiibo, available starting in Summer 2026.

– Grace from Resident Evil Requiem will become the first-ever Resident Evil amiibo, available starting in Summer 2026. Nerves of Steel: Experience Resident Evil Requiem like never before with the Premium Steelbook Edition featuring the full game, Deluxe Edition contents, and a limited-edition lenticular card exclusive to this release. Available while supplies last. The action doesn’t stop here. Stay tuned for even more thrilling Resident Evil Requiem announcements in the months ahead!