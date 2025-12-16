Bungie shares a substantial amount of Marathon info in the new “Vision of Marathon” ViDoc

Bungie’s Marathon re-envisioning seems to be coming along rather nicely, even if there are numerous challenges in bringing a non-free-to-play PvPvE title to market these days. To help quell those anxieties, the studio delivered a “Vision of Marathon” ViDoc which gives us a deeper look into the game and the progress they’ve been making.

The name of the game is tactical survival extraction, and they were able to show off various new features and enhancements including enhanced visuals and UI, solo queuing, proximity chat, and more.

As for launch plans, they announced a March 2026 release for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, and reiterated the $39.99 target price point. They also confirmed along with cross-play, Rewards Passes that don’t expire, no pay-to-win mechanics, and free updates for all.

Marathon – new screens:

Today, Bungie, the creators of Halo and Destiny, premiered the “Vision of Marathon” ViDoc of their PvPvE survival extraction FPS Marathon. In Marathon, players scavenge the lost colony of Tau Ceti IV as a bio-cybernetic Runner while surviving against hostile security forces, rival Runners, and inhospitable environments to seek their fortune. As part of the ViDoc, Bungie developers showcased updates to the tactical shooter including: Proximity chat

Solo queue

A Rook shell with a limited loadout, used to scavenge in-progress rounds

Enhanced the survival experience, immersion, and danger of the world

Increased visual fidelity and updated UI

And more! In addition, Marathon’s launch plans were outlined: Release window: March 2026

March 2026 Platforms: Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S with full cross play and cross save

Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S with full cross play and cross save Target Pricing: $39.99/€39.99/£34.99, additional regional pricing to be announced

$39.99/€39.99/£34.99, additional regional pricing to be announced Purchase Benefits: Access to all gameplay updates (maps, Runner shells, events, etc.) as the year progresses Cryo Archive, the first deck on the UESC Marathon ship, will open during Season 1

Competitive integrity: No pay-to-win mechanics Gameplay outcomes (exfil or death) are never determined by spending

Rewards Passes: Do not expire Players can earn rewards from previously purchased passes anytime Ability to buy past Rewards Passes

Future updates: More details on seasonal content and roadmap coming closer to launch More news to come in January 2026.