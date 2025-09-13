The PlayAcclaim showcase reveals an ennead of titles in their first showcase as a revived publisher

We’ve seen the static on those CRTs when Acclaimed revealed their first act as a newly revived publisher roughly a fortnight ago. Now the snow has cleared and we were treated to 15 minutes of reveals as the Play Acclaim showcase went live this past Wednesday. Plenty of speculation was had and in the end we learned of the 9 titles that will be carrying the Acclaim name…in fact one is actually available now. Here’s a rundown of the titles revealed…
GRIDbeat!
A rhythm-fueled cyber-dungeon crawler where every move must match the music or risk total system shutdown.
You just breached Knoss.OS, the planet’s most fortified corporate network, and made off with a payload of priceless data. Now you’re trapped inside, hunted by rogue security protocols and hostile malware. Your only way out? Sync with the system. Move to the beat. And escape before the grid locks you down for good.
Developer: Ridiculous Games
Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)
Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/3243370/GRIDbeat
Basketball Classics
5-on-5 Pro Basketball born from the golden era of sports games. This spiritual successor to the 8-bit ballers bridges the gap between retro and today’s simulation games.
Side-scrolling, arcade action is paired with on-the-fly strategy. 3-button gameplay is easy to pick up, but it’s the dynamic play-calling that elevates this title beyond just long bombs and acrobatics.
Developer: Namo Gamo
Coming to: Out now on PC, coming soon to Nintendo Switch
Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/819630/Basketball_Classics
Ground Zero Hero
Ground Zero Hero is an action-roguelite with light survival elements set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Battle mutated freaks, absorb their radioactive guts, mutate yourself to gain new powers… and eat a lot of candy.
Developer: Rowan Edmondson
Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)
Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/2570580/Ground_Zero_Hero
Pixel Washer
Step into the hooves of Pigxel, a plucky pig armed with a powerful power washer, tasked with cleaning up a messy town. Wielding your trusty washer, you’ll spray your way through a variety of exciting challenges.
Developer: Valadria
Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)
Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/2572060/Pixel_Washer
Talaka
A fast-paced, combat-driven roguelite that brings Afro-Brazilian mythology to life in a vivid, hand-painted world unlike anything you’ve seen.
Developer: Potato Kid
Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)
Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/3815370/Talaka/
Tossdown
Deliver packages in a world where everything’s out to kill you, escape wild hazards and enemies, fight back using wacky power-ups and choose from a variety of perks to improve your chances of survival.
Developer: Fer Factor
Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)
Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/3241560/Tossdown
The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest
Enter the mind of Fletcher Howie Jr, a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout during the final stages of an intense project.
After a visit to the psychologist that goes horribly wrong, you must escape your perilous mental prison in a Metroidvania drenched in anxiety based on a very true story.
Developer: Elden Pixels
Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)
Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/2725470/The_Prisoning_Fletchers_Quest
HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate
Welcome to the Snowboard Syndicate! Race, compete, and explore the slopes as a colorful cast of unique characters! But what’s snowboarding without a little bit of drip? Through exploring and racing, you can unlock cosmetics such as designs for your snowboard and clothes to make sure you shine the brightest while shredding.
Developer: Wabisabi Design, Inc.
Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)
Steam Page:store.steampowered.com/app/3082730/HYPERyuki_Snowboard_Syndicate
Katanaut
Katanaut is a fast-paced, Metroidvania-inspired action roguelite blending fluid combat and cosmic horror. Slash, dodge, and wield powerful abilities as you battle through a station sprawling with twisted, once-human horrors.
Adapt, survive, and descend into the shadows to uncover dark secrets.
Lovingly dubbed “Dead Space Cells” by early fans.
Developer: Voidmaw
Coming to: Out Now on PC, consoles TBA
Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/3032830/Katanaut
I’m actually quite perplexed by this showcase. Don’t get me wrong the variety of titles definitely is inline with the publisher Acclaim was, however this might’ve been me hyping myself up for some returning IPs and this showcase provided none. That said without naming names, I did say at least half of the titles did pique my interest…so kudos to the curation team at Acclaim for picking out some interesting titles. Hopefully we’ll get some familiar games in future PlayAcclaim showcases. But so far so good?
| #PlayAcclaim Acclaim Showcase 2025 – Jump Right In |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4OdBWmXipg