The PlayAcclaim showcase reveals an ennead of titles in their first showcase as a revived publisher

We’ve seen the static on those CRTs when Acclaimed revealed their first act as a newly revived publisher roughly a fortnight ago. Now the snow has cleared and we were treated to 15 minutes of reveals as the Play Acclaim showcase went live this past Wednesday. Plenty of speculation was had and in the end we learned of the 9 titles that will be carrying the Acclaim name…in fact one is actually available now. Here’s a rundown of the titles revealed…

GRIDbeat!

A rhythm-fueled cyber-dungeon crawler where every move must match the music or risk total system shutdown.



You just breached Knoss.OS, the planet’s most fortified corporate network, and made off with a payload of priceless data. Now you’re trapped inside, hunted by rogue security protocols and hostile malware. Your only way out? Sync with the system. Move to the beat. And escape before the grid locks you down for good.

Developer: Ridiculous Games

Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/3243370/GRIDbeat

Basketball Classics

5-on-5 Pro Basketball born from the golden era of sports games. This spiritual successor to the 8-bit ballers bridges the gap between retro and today’s simulation games.

Side-scrolling, arcade action is paired with on-the-fly strategy. 3-button gameplay is easy to pick up, but it’s the dynamic play-calling that elevates this title beyond just long bombs and acrobatics.

Developer: Namo Gamo

Coming to: Out now on PC, coming soon to Nintendo Switch

Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/819630/Basketball_Classics

Ground Zero Hero

Ground Zero Hero is an action-roguelite with light survival elements set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Battle mutated freaks, absorb their radioactive guts, mutate yourself to gain new powers… and eat a lot of candy.

Developer: Rowan Edmondson

Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/2570580/Ground_Zero_Hero

Pixel Washer

Step into the hooves of Pigxel, a plucky pig armed with a powerful power washer, tasked with cleaning up a messy town. Wielding your trusty washer, you’ll spray your way through a variety of exciting challenges.

Developer: Valadria

Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/2572060/Pixel_Washer

Talaka

A fast-paced, combat-driven roguelite that brings Afro-Brazilian mythology to life in a vivid, hand-painted world unlike anything you’ve seen.

Developer: Potato Kid

Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/3815370/Talaka/

Tossdown

Deliver packages in a world where everything’s out to kill you, escape wild hazards and enemies, fight back using wacky power-ups and choose from a variety of perks to improve your chances of survival.

Developer: Fer Factor

Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/3241560/Tossdown

The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest

Enter the mind of Fletcher Howie Jr, a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout during the final stages of an intense project.

After a visit to the psychologist that goes horribly wrong, you must escape your perilous mental prison in a Metroidvania drenched in anxiety based on a very true story.

Developer: Elden Pixels

Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/2725470/The_Prisoning_Fletchers_Quest

HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate

Welcome to the Snowboard Syndicate! Race, compete, and explore the slopes as a colorful cast of unique characters! But what’s snowboarding without a little bit of drip? Through exploring and racing, you can unlock cosmetics such as designs for your snowboard and clothes to make sure you shine the brightest while shredding.

Developer: Wabisabi Design, Inc.

Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

Steam Page:store.steampowered.com/app/3082730/HYPERyuki_Snowboard_Syndicate

Katanaut

Katanaut is a fast-paced, Metroidvania-inspired action roguelite blending fluid combat and cosmic horror. Slash, dodge, and wield powerful abilities as you battle through a station sprawling with twisted, once-human horrors.

Adapt, survive, and descend into the shadows to uncover dark secrets.

Lovingly dubbed “Dead Space Cells” by early fans.

Developer: Voidmaw

Coming to: Out Now on PC, consoles TBA

Steam Page: store.steampowered.com/app/3032830/Katanaut