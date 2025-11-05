Start playing with power as physical editions of Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit are available for pre-order

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit has hit PC and consoles digitally roughly two weeks ago and while fans of the Nerd are excited to experience his latest video game adventure, I’m sure a majority of them would much prefer to put physical media into their consoles before booting up the game. Well publisher Retroware is finally helping facilitate this request as the physical editions of the game developed by Programancer are available for pre-order on Limited Run Games.

Players have the option to get the title on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, but for the 8-bit purists out there, Mega Cat Studios has lent their hand in porting the title to the NES. That’s right, get your toaster or top-loader if you’re a fancy lad and don’t bother blowing on these cartridges when you experience this platformer on genuine 8-bit hardware. The NES version comes in a box which evokes Capcom’s NES packaging style and players have 3 cartridge color options (It was 4 but gold sold out rather quickly.). So whether you prefer the classic grey, Nerd Rage Red or Super Mecha Baddie Blue. While pre-orders are set to close on December 7th 2025, the red and blue NES versions are limited to 1500 pieces each they could sell out before pre-orders close out!

Physical versions of The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit are available now on Limited Run Games and if you want to play the game now, it’s available on PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms.

Also if you want to try before you buy the demo is available on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit – Release Trailer



