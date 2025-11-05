The legendary One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 gets a next gen release date, free upgrade on November 20th

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, which has been available on previous gen systems since around 2020 or so, is finally gonna be on the receiving end of a visually enhanced next gen release and a free upgrade (for those who already own the title within their respective console family), as announced by Bandai Namco today. And better yet, it’s coming soon on November 20th, 2025.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X version will feature all of the available content releases including the upcoming Character Pack No. 7 “Future Island Egghead Pack” which will feature a trio of playable characters (Rob Lucci, S-Snake, Jewelry Bonney) and release on November 21st. Bandai Namco are committed to even more content for all versions through 2026, with a Character Pack No. 8 confirmation — though details are sparse at the moment.

See the new trailer supporting the announcement below, and stay tuned for more.

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - DLC7 & Next Gen Release Date Announcement Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today announced that ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4 will be released on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 20, 2025, with free upgrades available for players who own versions on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Once released, both versions of the game will continue to receive updates as new DLC will be released in the future, including one where fans can pick their favorite characters to play in the game. The trailer also announced the game’s next DLC, Character Pack No. 7 “Future Island Egghead Pack,” will arrive on November 21, 2025, adding three new playable characters: Rob Lucci from CP0, S-Snake, one of Dr. Vegapunk’s Seraphim, and Jewelry Bonney, captain of the Bonney Pirates and a member of the Worst Generation. The pack also introduces three exclusive outfits inspired by the Egghead Island arc, expanding the roster and giving fans even more ways to relive the latest adventures from the ONE PIECE series. The Character Pack No. 8 downloadable content will be released in early 2026. Developed by KOEI TECMO Games, ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is an action game that lets players relieve the story of the Straw Hat Crew and other key ONE PIECE characters, fighting their way through hundreds and hundreds of enemies using devastating attacks. ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4 The original release is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The new version coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will feature visual enhancements and more, letting players experience the frantic action gameplay in a completely new way.