Learn how Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s roster was chosen in this newest behind the scenes featurette

We’re less than 1 month before the Annihilation Wave hits the Marvel Universe decades before it happened in the comics in Tribute Games and Dotemu’s upcoming tag based beat’em up Marvel Cosmic Invasion. The team has been putting out featurettes giving the fanbase insight into the development process and in this latest clip we were given details as to how and why the game’s 15 base characters were *ahem*…assembled.

The clip which clocks in at roughly 7 minutes is rather informative and eagle eye’d Marvel fans will be able to spot details that haven’t been spoken. Besides gleaming details about the cast and how they were chosen, it looks like we found out about a new boss and one that isn’t a stranger to beat’em up fans…Klaw (Whether he’ll be running around with Living Laser like in the 1991 Data East developed Captain America and the Avengers is anyone’s guess) as well as a blink and you’ll miss it cameo from 90s X-Force member Boom Boom. The demo that was released in October certainly had plenty of easter eggs and it looks like the full game might have even more for people to find…assuming they don’t have their hands full pummeling evil doers!

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is set to arrive on PC, and consoles December 1st, 2025.

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion — Behind the characters



MARVEL Cosmic Invasion — Behind the characters

Watch this video on YouTube