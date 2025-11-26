Shift Up taps Level Infinite to publish their next title tentatively named “Project Spirits”

Tencent’s publishing arm Level Infinite has revealed that they have entered into an agreement with South Korean developer Shift Up to publish the latter’s next cross platform release, “Project Spirits”. This won’t be the first time these two entities have worked together as the former is publishing the latter’s very popular sci-fi gacha shooter Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.

Very little details regarding “Project Spirits” have been revealed and the only tangible asset we have of the game is an illustration of two voluptuous women standing in front of what appears to be a series of temples. The image appears to be drawn by the founder of Shift Up, Kim Hyung Tae. We also learned that Shift Up will be co-developing this title with Yongxing Interactive, however details regarding this developer seem to be scarce, so we don’t exactly know what expertise they will be bringing to the table.

Regardless, any project Shift Up is attached to I certainly will give it a look and hopefully we’ll learn more about Project Spirits soon…especially with The Game Awards happening next week.