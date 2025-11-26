Shadow Labyrinth’s 1.10 update gives players a bit more leeway in your adventures

Shadow Labyrinth was Bandai Namco’s way of celebrating Pac-Man’s 45th Anniversary by creating a gestalt arcade multiverse drenched with dread and darkness. Today the publisher revealed that the game has received a brand new update which seeks to add some accessibility and quality of life features to the exploration action title.

Update 1.1.0 which has been deployed introduces Explorer Mode, a second difficulty mode which loosens some of the constraints of the game’s original difficulty now dubbed “Veteran Mode”.

Explorer Mode will allow the players to do the following:

Disable Collision Damage.

Bypass platforming challenges after several failed attempts.

Reduce resource costs for upgrades.

Increase Gaia energy recovery rate.

Increase player strength.

Introduction of Tenacity Boost, which will give your character strength enhancements after each death.

Adjustments to the Mini-Puck Maze content for easier traversal.

Players can switch between the two difficulty modes at any time, so that if a particular portion of the game is giving you a hard time, just switch to explorer mode and hopefully overcome that obstruction.

The two other additional changes that are prominent are the addition of more save and fast travel points as well as the adjustment to the mini-puck controls. It seems the developers heard player feedback and opted to re-tune these elements for smoother experience. As someone who had a bit of trouble with the mini-puck portions when trying the game during it’s preview cycle, I’m curious how the changes brought forth in this new update will reduce the number of times I flub these sequences.

Shadow Labyrinth Version 1.1.0 is available now and the game can be found on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, the Switch platform.

If you haven’t picked up the game, you can grab its physical edition for up 33% off as part of the Bandai Namco Black Friday Sale on Amazon.

Shadow Labyrinth | PATCH UPDATE, EXPLORER MODE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oR8GTrn2zYY&feature=youtu.be