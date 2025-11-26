Enjoy turkey this week, but save room for the Romeo is a Dead Man details next week when we get another edition of GhM Direct

It seems like Nintendo really was onto something with their “direct” videos as everyone and their mother is now mimicking the format. While Grasshopper Manufacture will need to ramp up their cadence if they ever want to catch up to Nintendo’s video count, the studio founded and run by Suda51 will be offering their 3rd Grasshopper Direct late next week.

On Friday December 5th at 10am JST (Thursday December 4th at 8pm EST/5pm), the studio behind No More Heroes, Shadows of the Damned and Killer7 will be sharing more details and gameplay of their upcoming title Romeo is a Dead Man. I’m sure we’ll see some weird and wacky stuff and hopefully we’ll get a gauge as to when we can experience this title.

Grasshopper Direct: 5 minutes feat. Romeo is Dead will air on the Grasshopper Archives YouTube Channel next week and can be accessed after its initial airing there.