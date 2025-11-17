PS Plus Game Catalog for Nov. 2025 – Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto V, Pacific Drive, Still Wakes the Deep

Get ready for a solid selection of new PlayStation Plus Game Catalog releases, PS Plus members. Rockstar Games has a one-two punch of titles in the form of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption (including the newly announced PS5 version).

But that’s not all, subscribers can also jump into Pacific Drive, Still Wakes the Deep, Thank Goodness You’re Here!, Tomb Raider: Anniversary and others too.

Check out the selection of titles which will go live on December 2nd, 2025.



PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Red Dead Redemption | PS5, PS4

When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Experience Marston’s journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in the critically acclaimed predecessor to the 2018 blockbuster, Red Dead Redemption 2.

Grand Theft Auto V* | PS5, PS4

When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other. Experience the interwoven stories of Franklin, Michael and Trevor in the sprawling open world of Los Santos and Blaine County.

*PlayStation Plus re-release.

Pacific Drive | PS5

Pacific Drive is a run-based, first-person driving survival game. Your car is your only companion as you navigate a surreal and anomaly-filled reimagining of the Pacific Northwest. Structured as a “road-lite”, each excursion into the wilderness brings unique and strange challenges, as you restore and upgrade your car from an abandoned garage that acts as your home base. With the car as your lifeline, you’ll unravel a long-forgotten mystery as you make your way to the heart of the Olympic Exclusion Zone.

Still Wakes the Deep | PS5

Still Wakes the Deep is a return to the first-person narrative horror genre for The Chinese Room, creator of Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture and Dear Esther. You’re trapped on an oil rig and comms are down. All that remains is to face the unknowable horror that’s come aboard. Search for your crew and help them survive if you can. Run, climb and swim through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks. Face a terrifying, unrelenting foe. And pray that, one day, you get to see your family again.

Insurgency: Sandstorm | PS5, PS4

Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of intense cooperative and PvP multiplayer modes. Featuring unparalleled immersion, feel every bullet and fear every impact in fierce close quarters combat. Death comes fast. Manage ammunition carefully, and use tactics to navigate environments as you and your team fights towards victory. Coordinate fire support, engage enemies with vehicle-mounted machine guns, and engage in thrilling modern firefights.

Thank Goodness You’re Here! | PS5, PS4

Thank Goodness You’re Here! is a comedy slapformer, which unfolds over time as the players’ exploration and antics leave their mark on the strange town of Barnsworth. After arriving early for a big meeting with the mayor of a bizarre Northern English town, a traveling salesman takes the time to explore and meet the locals, who are all very eager to give him a series of increasingly odd jobs… With each completed odd job, new areas of the town open up, stranger and stranger tasks become available, and the clock ticks towards our salesman’s big meeting. The town’s colorful inhabitants are brought to life with vibrant hand-drawn animation, fully voiced dialogue, and wall-to-wall double entendres.

The Talos Principle 2 | PS5

The Talos Principle 2 is a thought-provoking first-person puzzle experience that greatly expands on the first game’s philosophical themes and stunning environments with increasingly mind-bending challenges. Born into a new world where biological humanity is extinct but human culture lives on in a city of robots, you find yourself swept up in a mind-bending adventure involving a mysterious megastructure hiding enormous powers. The more you discover, the more you will be confronted with questions about the nature of the cosmos and the purpose of civilization. The broken promise of a better tomorrow, the fear of repeating humankind’s mistakes, faith in reason or renouncing humanity altogether – the choices you make and the sides you take will determine the course of events.

Monster Jam Showdown | PS5, PS4

Drive the hottest rides in Monster Jam racing the current fleet, the legendary history-making trucks, and the wildest fictional beasts from the toy universe. Unlock dozens of trucks and collect countless different liveries! Dive into a unique arcade racing experience made of thrilling off-road races and cool tricks. Squeeze your boost to demolish your opponents, then crash, twist, and distress the environment to gain even more power. Whether you’re a hardcore Monster Jam fan or an arcade game enthusiast, this title is primed to deliver immediate driving sensations and an accessible dual-steering racing experience.

MotoGP 25 | PS5, PS4

Join the official Championship and step into the boots of your favourite riders to master the most iconic bikes and tracks of the season. Live the most realistic race thrills ever thanks to Unreal Engine 5, MotoGP Stewards ensuring fair battles, and an overhauled sound design, recorded on-site from official bikes. Deep dive into your bike’s evolution, choose your own career Turning Points during the season and develop social relationships off track, then watch how these choices evolve over the weekend. Your path to becoming a MotoGP Legend starts here!

PlayStation Plus Premium

Tomb Raider: Anniversary | PS5, PS4

Tomb Raider: Anniversary retraces Lara Croft’s original genre-defining adventure — globe-trotting 3rd person action-adventure in pursuit of the legendary Scion artifact. Re-imagined, Anniversary delivers a dynamic fluidly and fast Lara Croft, massive environments of stunning visuals, intense combat and game pacing, and an enhanced and clarified original story. This is an emulation of the classic PS2 action-adventure title, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, playable on PS4 and PS5 for the first time.