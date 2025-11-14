Get a glimpse behind the gameplay of Marvel Cosmic Invasion in the latest trailer

Dotemu and Tribute Games’ Marvel Cosmic Invasion is only 2 weeks away, so now is as good a time as any to get a better look behind the gameplay of the retro-styled beat ’em up title.

The title is due to hit most consoles and the PC officially on December 1st, 2025, so check back for more info and media before the big day.

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion — Behind the gameplay



Publisher Dotemu released a new look today at the hard-hitting combat of MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, the highly anticipated tag-team beat ’em up channeling the golden eras of classic MARVEL storylines, via a video hosted by developer Tribute Games. This video tour of MARVEL Cosmic Invasion’s incredible 15-fighter playable roster arrives ahead of the game’s impending Dec. 1 launch on PC, Nintendo Switch 1 & 2, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S