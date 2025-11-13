Red Dead Redemption coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch 2, iOS, Android and Netflix next month

Rockstar Games today randomly revealed that the original Red Dead Redemption is officially heading to multiple platforms in the very near future — including the PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch (free upgrades for those who own the previous gen versions), iOS, Android… and will be a free title for Netflix subscribers, those who have access to the GTA+ Games Library and PlayStation Plus… phew.

This will all happen officially on December 2nd, so make sure to check it out then!

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be available for the first time ever on the latest mobile devices and on current generation consoles on December 2 — with free upgrades, the ability to carry over game progress, and a number of enhancements, such as: iOS and Android: Mobile-friendly control options and more Netflix members will be able to download and play these versions as part of their subscription. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S : Smooth 60 frames per second, enhanced image quality, HDR support, and resolutions up to 4K

: Smooth 60 frames per second, enhanced image quality, HDR support, and resolutions up to 4K Nintendo Switch 2 : Support for DLSS, HDR, mouse controls, and the same fluid 60 frames per second gameplay at high resolution

: Support for DLSS, HDR, mouse controls, and the same fluid 60 frames per second gameplay at high resolution Free Upgrades on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2 by current owners on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and on the Xbox One digital backward compatible version

The new console versions will also be available in the GTA+ Games Library and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on December 2.