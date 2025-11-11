Numskull looks to help you clean up after your virtuous mission with their line of Metal Gear Solid products

A game where you’re getting down and dirty in the fictional jungles of the USSR is the last thing I would expect to get a personal hygiene product tie in, but Numskull Designs just revealed their licensed Metal Gear Solid Gift Sets. I guess once the sneaking is done, you need something to wash away the camo and grime.

Available on their website numskull.com, the Metal Gear Solid line features 3 sets of products.

Metal Gear Solid Body Lotion Gift Set includes two body lotions, one face cream and hand cream which features scents such as mandarin, ginger, wintergreen oregon, thyme, juniper, lime and spearmint helps you smell lovely as you integrate soldiers for intel in the field.

Snake’s mullet doesn’t stay feathery and lush without some good shampoo and the Metal Gear Solid Shampoo & Shower Gel Gift Set offers a product infused with sandalwood and rose. The package also comes with a body gel which incorporates juniper, lime & spearmint.

The most practical item of the line in my opinion is the Metal Gear Solid Soap on a Rope. Shaped like a Fox Unit dog tag and attached to a chain, it ensures that you won’t be fumbling this cleaning implement…unless you want to.

For those who like a good soak with friends, Tubbz is offering two legendary figures in the MGS franchise…in duck form. Naked Snake and The Boss joins other characters such as Solid Snake, Otacon and even The Orange Box as Naked Snake comes with his famous bandana, jungle camo and The Boss wields her iconic weapon, the patriot, wearing her sneaking suit with her snake-like scar exposed.

While it’s not exactly the MGS merch I’m looking to buy (I’m saving my money for this!), it is nice to have these more affordable and functional options for fans that aren’t looking for a conversation piece.

The giftsets are available for pre-order on numskull.com and the ducks can also be ordered from that website as well as the Tubbz websites and select retailers.