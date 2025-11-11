Your PC backlog is going to grow as Digiphile enters the PC games bundle market

Even though I didn’t pivot to PC gaming until a year ago, I always had a massive PC games library thanks to sites like Humble Bundle, Fantatical and IndieGala. So when news of Digiphile came across my inbox I was curious what this platform will be bringing to the digital storefront space.

Founded by folks who previously worked business development at Humble Bundle. The team at Digiphile is looking to leverage the community to help curate games for monthly bundles to be sold on the site. What makes Digitphile stand out include the ability to exchange you already own in bundles for credits which can be used to purchase other titles (Which means I won’t own like 4 keys for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on Digiphile). Charitable donations can also net you physical items such as original pieces of art commissioned by Digiphile, partner soundtracks, art books, and more.

The company’s first bundle will be one that is curated by the Site founder and Lead Curator Alex Hill. The Return of the Immersive Sim bundle will feature the following titles.

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster

Perepiteia

Shadows of Doubt

Fallen Aces

System Shock & Blood West

CTRL ALT EGO

The immersive sims genre is a favorite of Mr. Hill and why not start the company off by sharing some of his favorite titles in the genre. Proceeds from this bundle will also support the Arbor Day Foundation. Mr. Hill also had the following to say about the goal of Digiphile.

“Working at Humble Bundle was a dream come true for a fan like me. And I’m not alone. We were all fans of Humble Bundle even before we worked there. Now we’re committed to staying true to Humble’s spirit and building what we loved about it in the first place.”

Having another marketplace to shop is always a boon for price minded gamers, so let’s hope that Digiphile will be able to stand amongst long running companies in their field.

If you’re interested in checking out Digiphile, you can visit their website at digiphile.co.