Windswept blows onto PCs and consoles today

When Elon Musk bought Twitter and promised to “improve” the platform, many fled to other spaces, but me being lazy and complacent, I stayed put. This action or rather inaction enabled me to discover the account @WeatherFell, a developer that was showcasing their platformer Windswept, which features a duck teaming up with a turtle. The footage always featured some impressive platforming and perhaps one day I would get my hands on the title to see if I had the skills to traverse the dangers which lay ahead of this odd duo. Well the wait is finally over as Windswept releases on PC and consoles today.

Marbles the Duck and Checkers the Turtle become unlikely allies as a storm sweeps them away from their home. In order to get back they need to team up and traverse over 40 difficult levels in 5 biomes. Inspired by games such as Donkey Kong Country and Yoshi’s Island, the stages are packed with collectibles and side content which might cause the journey home to include some detours.

Windswept is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Windswept screens:

Windswept ► Official Launch Trailer

