Metalhead, an arcade mode and more comes to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is a massively slept on rogue-like featuring the uber popular turtles in a half shell. Since the game’s humble beginnings on Apple’s Apple Arcade, the title eventually saw release on PC and consoles and developer Super Evil Megacorp has been quite diligent in upkeep of the title, fixing issues, adding new features and eventually adding new characters in the form of Casey Jones. Now the team has released a 6th playable character, the metallic turtle, Metalhead!

Metalhead, unlike his fleshy mutant brothers, doesn’t approach combat as a close up affair. He actually relies on a pair of dual arm cannons which can pick off the dangerous elements of New York City from a distance. This ranged attack philosophy also applies to his special move, which sees him fire a volley of homing missiles towards any nearby hostiles. Metalhead’s signature tool is the deployment of a trio of proximity landmines, making sure anyone who does close the distance will be rebuffed explosively. His presence will give players another playstyle as the turtles and their allies seek to recover their kidnapped master.

Adding Metalhead to your roster will cost you (unless you’re on Apple Arcade), however Super Evil Megacorp isn’t leaving cash-strapped players in the lurch. Metalhead’s arrival also includes a brand new arcade mode in which players can tackle 3 stages with 3 difficulties, where players can choose from 3 pairs of buffs & debuffs as well as face off with a new class of tentacular enemies. This free arcade update will also bring a new set of powers dubbed robotics which can grant buffs every time you revive or provide range attacks when a bar has been filled. For a full detail of what this pair of updates entails, visit the blog post on the Super Mega Evilcorp website to get the full details.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is available now on Apple Arcade, PC, Switch, the Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

Major Free Update & Metalhead DLC Launch Trailer | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQ7QyPcxzqU

