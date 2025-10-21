Tune into a second Kirby Air Riders Direct livestream presentation this week

Not content with just that one Kirby Air Riders Direct in August and all the coverage that followed, Nintendo and Kirby Air Riders game director Mr. Sakurai have scheduled a second livestream event for a bit later this week. The first livestream was pretty packed with content so we’re honestly impressed they found another 60 minutes for an additional one.

Anyway, the next Kirby Air Riders Direct presentation is set for October 23rd, 2025, bright and early at 6:00am PT/9:00am ET. The game is due to be released on November 20th, 2025 for the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusively, so there’s still time for maybe a third event as well! Either way, see the embedded livestream below, and check back for details.

Kirby Air Riders Direct #2 10.23.2025



