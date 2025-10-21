Genshin Impact version “Luna II” update details revealed

In September’s Version 6.0 of Genshin Impact, we were introduced to the region of Nod Krai after our time spent in Natlan. An independent branch of Schneznaya, it contains its own people and customs, especially the fabled Scions of the Frost Moon. In Version 6.0, we added two new incredible Nod Krai inhabitants to our parties in the form of Lauma and Flins. What exciting things await Travelers in Version 6.1? You don’t have to wait to find out, because HoYoverse has already unveiled the new meaty update’s contents to audiences.

Version 6.1, officially labeled “Version Luna II”, marks arguably the largest and greatest addition to Genshin Impact that isn’t just a new region or map expansion. Luna II brings the Miliastra Wonderland system to Teyvat, giving players even more expression than ever before. The premier will offer hundreds of diverse Stages for players to explore, accessible the moment you complete the Archon Quest Prologue, “The Outlander Who Caught the Wind”. Immerse yourself in a plethora of content types, including sims management, party games, PVP, adventure challenges, and more.

Alongside this new Miliastra Wonderland, you’ll be able to customize a new avatar called a Makekin. From hair to facial features and fully customizable outfits, players can choose the style they think suits them best and show themselves off both in the Wonderland and across Teyvat. There’s lots of rewards waiting for players via events and activities, including trial vouchers for outfits, outfit sets, and more.

In addition to all of the character customization, this IS the UGC Update after all, so naturally there’s a lot of freedom for players. Everyone can step into the role of a “Craftsperson” with the Miliastra Sandbox and get creative with their own content. This brand new tool enables users to design their own Stages and content, including a wildly vast array of gameplay features and resources that Genshin Impact has introduced over the years. Genshin giving players their own way to create and share content with others is huge, both for options to enjoy the game and to bring the community together in new ways than before.

Luna II’s arrival will not just be bringing UGC of course. There’s a new arc of the Archon Quest to experience where you will continue to face the threat posed by the “Rächer of Solnar”, Rerir. Don’t worry though because the cavalry will arrive, and depending on how you look at it, literally. Varka will make his proper appearance to assist those in the quest to defeat Rerir. At the same time, unexpected allies “The Knave” and “The Marionette” of the Fatui Harbingers will be lending their assistance. Under the guidance of Columbina, also known as the Damslette, Nefer from the Curatorium of Secrets will provide more information on Rerir, possibly uncovering his true intentions and unveiling new ways to combat him. Continue your battle and complete the Archon Quest to claim a nice shiny bonus of 560 Primogems at the end.

Nefer will be joining the playable roster as well as a 5-Star Dendro Catalyst user t o unleash devastating new attacks with the newly added Lunar-Bloom reaction. Nefer harnesses Verdant Dew to trigger powerful Lunar-Bloom attacks. When using her elemental skill, she can absorb Verdant Dew to transform her charged attacks into special charged attacks that consume no stamina and deal large amounts of Lunar-Bloom damage. Additionally, when your team enters the “Ascendant Gleam” state (triggered by having 2 Nod Krai characters on a team together), Nefer can convert Dendro Cores on the field into Seeds of Deceit, which can be used to further enhance the damage of her special and boosted charge attacks. Adding on top of even all that, as the head of the Curatorium of Secrets, she can sense when even the most unassuming people are hiding something. You can trade all the intel she collects at the Adventurer’s Guild in exchange for access to fun side stories.

Nefer will run on banner in Version Luna II in the first half of the update, bringing a brand new 5-Star Catalyst weapon alongside her. Backing up Nefer on the first half of the update will be the Hydro Archon Furina, also with her signature 5-Star Sword. The back half of the update is rounded off with Arlecchino “The Knave” and the Geo Archon himself Zhongli. Hope you’ve budgeted or this will be nasty for your Primogem stock!

Version “Luna II” of Genshin Impact will be released on October 22nd, 2025 on all platforms. These platforms include iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox, and PC. To keep up to date with Genshin Impact, make sure to follow official accounts on its respective accounts via social platforms.