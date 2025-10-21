Lumines Arise’s demo gets extended ’til launch, Steam Digital Deluxe gets Dave the Diver

Lumines Arise’s November 11th drop is appreciating quickly, and we had some great things to say about our hands-on with it thus far. But now that Steam Next Fest has come and gone, Enhance has made a couple of exciting announcements!

Number one, the “limited” demo availability has been extended all the way to the game’s launch on both the PS5 and the PC. And announcement two, the details for the Steam Digital Deluxe Edition have been revealed, which will include Loomii in-game avatars/name plates from Tetris Effect: Connected, Rez Infinite, and Humanity… and also, an appearance from Mintrocket’s popular Dave the Diver! As previously announced the PS5 version will include an appearance by Astro Bot.

As for pricing, the base game will only set fans back $39.99 ($35.99 for PS Plus members), with the Digital Deluxe Edition (or Upgrade DLC) only costing $5 more.

