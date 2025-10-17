SungWon Cho shows you what Yakuza is as the franchise goes on sale on Steam



As someone who is big on virtual tourism, RGG Studio’s Yakuza/Like a Dragon/Judgment titles have let me run around an approximate replica of Japan’s Kabuki-cho, Dotenbori and Isezakichō areas without spending thousands of dollars and PTO days. The games are also packed with gritty drama, moments of levity and plenty of side activities making each title a total package that can keep you occupied for hours on end. So I generally have no problem recommending these titles if you’re looking for a grand old time, however my persuasion skills might not be the best, which explains why SEGA hired SungWon Cho to give the general public what they can expect from RGG Studios’ titles.

The minute long clip has the prolific voice actor educating his clueless pal about the series just as the games are on sale with deep discounts on Steam. Cho even resorts to costumes to convey the franchise’s expansive range as he dresses up as Goro Majima, Makoto Date and even the franchises’ new poster boy Ichiban Kasuga. So with over 20 years of titles available, here’s a list of the titles which can be purchased at a discount.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Deluxe / Standard Edition – 45%

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Standard / Deluxe / Ultimate Edition – 70%

Like a Dragon: Gaiden – The Man Who Erased His Name™ Standard / Ultimate Edition – 65%

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Standard / Deluxe Edition – 80%

Lost Judgment™ – 75%

Judgment – 70% off

Yakuza: Kiwami – 45%

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 – 45%

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 60%

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition – 60%

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition – 60%

However don’t dawdle as these savings end on October 23rd 10am PST/ 1pm EST, so head over the sale page and start putting some titles into your cart. Also remember real Yakuza play with controllers and with subs.

What is Yakuza Even About? | Like a Dragon & Yakuza Franchise Sale



